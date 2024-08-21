Dimethyl Carbonate Market Forecast Report 2024-2034, with Profiles of UBE, LOTTE Chemical Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Kishida Chemical and Merck

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dimethyl Carbonate Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End-use Industry, Grade, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dimethyl carbonate market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by growing demand for environmentally friendly chemicals, and increasing demand for plastics in wide range of applications. Considering the optimistic scenario the market is valued at $1.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% to reach $3.76 billion by 2034.





Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as volatility in raw material prices. However, expanding applications in key industries, present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of dimethyl carbonate demand, suggesting a vibrant future for this market as it navigates through challenges towards use of toxic chemicals in synthesis.



Asia-Pacific is home to a significant portion of the world's manufacturing activities. The region's manufacturing sector spans a wide range of industries, including chemicals, plastics, coatings, and electronics, all of which are key consumers of dimethyl carbonate. The growing manufacturing base drives the demand for dimethyl carbonate in industrial processes and product formulations.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust growth in end-use industries that utilize dimethyl carbonate, such as automotive manufacturing, electronics production, construction, and pharmaceuticals. As these industries expand to meet the demands of growing populations and rising consumer incomes, the demand for dimethyl carbonate as a key chemical intermediate and solvent is expected to rise correspondingly. China has significant production capacity for dimethyl carbonate, with numerous domestic manufacturers operating in the country.

These manufacturers benefit from access to abundant raw materials, skilled labor, and favorable government policies, enabling them to produce dimethyl carbonate at competitive prices. China's robust industrial growth and expanding manufacturing sector drive the demand for dimethyl carbonate in various applications. Industries such as automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and coatings rely on dimethyl carbonate for its versatile properties, contributing to its increasing demand in the country.



Governments and industries worldwide are increasingly investing in clean energy initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Electric vehicles play a crucial role in decarbonizing the transportation sector, and energy storage systems enable the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. Dimethyl carbonate, as a key component in lithium-ion batteries, supports these clean energy goals.

Lithium-ion batteries are the primary energy storage solution for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and portable electronics. Dimethyl carbonate is a crucial solvent used in the electrolyte formulation of lithium-ion batteries. As the demand for EVs and renewable energy systems grows, so does the demand for dimethyl carbonate to support their production.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global dimethyl carbonate market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as application, grade, and end-use industry. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global dimethyl carbonate market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

UBE Corporation

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

Kishida Chemical Co.

Merck

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for dimethyl carbonate market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the dimethyl carbonate market?

Who are the key players in the dimethyl carbonate market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the dimethyl carbonate market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in dimethyl carbonate market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the dimethyl carbonate market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the dimethyl carbonate market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for dimethyl carbonate market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global





1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Dimethyl Carbonate Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Dimethyl Carbonate Market (by Application)

2.3.1 Polycarbonate Synthesis

2.3.2 Battery Electrolyte

2.3.3 Solvents

2.3.4 Reagents

2.4 Dimethyl Carbonate Market (by End-use Industry)

2.4.1 Plastics

2.4.2 Paints and Coatings

2.4.3 Pharmaceutical

2.4.4 Battery

2.4.5 Agrochemicals



3. Dimethyl Carbonate Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Dimethyl Carbonate Market (by Grade)

3.3.1 Industrial Grade

3.3.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

3.3.3 Battery Grade



4. Dimethyl Carbonate Market (by Region)

4.1 Dimethyl Carbonate Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



