BHP invests $350,000 to support the Regina Food Bank in the fight against hunger and to help advance reconciliation efforts

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regina Food Bank and BHP are pleased to announce a partnership to ensure the financial sustainability and programming impact of the recently created BMO ASAHTOWIKAMIK Food Hub. Through the partnership BHP will invest $350,000, designating BHP as the reconciliation partner. Funds will go towards the food sovereignty programme and a mural in the Food Hub created by local Indigenous artist Chantel Yuzicappi, from Standing Buffalo First Nation in Treaty 4 Territory.



The Regina Food Bank feeds over 17,000 people per-month, of which 23% are of self-identified Indigenous decent. Food insecurity is linked to lower education, health and economic outcomes; and addressing it is in-line with the Truth & Reconciliation Calls to Action, particularly those aligned with youth programming, language, education and health.

The Food Hub is a national first, providing food bank services with a grocery store feel. The new approach means that for the first time in 40 years, client’s will be able to choose the food their family needs from a culturally diverse, nutritious selection. The food sovereignty programme plays an important role in this, supporting initiatives such as buffalo harvests and Indigenous urban agriculture.

The space has been purposefully created as a vibrant gathering place for the community with a focus on making it a welcoming environment for Indigenous community members with the inclusion of Indigenous languages, a reconciliation room to host programming, and the art created by Ms.Yuzicappi.

The name ASAHTOWIKAMIK is the Cree meaning for a “feeding lodge”. The name was gifted through ceremony by Elder Murray Ironchild of Piapot First Nation to the Regina Food Bank for their new location. Elder Ironchild and local Indigenous community members asked that the new Food Hub do more than provide food by focusing on partnerships, programming and giving a hand-up.

BHP’s investment will do just that according to John Bailey, CEO, Regina Food Bank, “We want to thank BHP for helping us advance food sovereignty programming and create a culturally friendly and respectful environment for all. Together, and with BHP’s help, we are providing a new model for reconciliation and feeding our community”.

“At BHP we are very pleased to support the growing need for food bank services and important efforts towards reconciliation in the community in a way that touches on day-to-day experiences and builds stronger, more dignified engagements,” said Karina Gistelinck, BHP Potash Asset President. “Partnering with the Food Bank in this way was a natural fit. We recently released our Canada Indigenous Partnerships Plan. This investment is the first reconciliation-focused investment under the new Plan; and one that we hope will be the start of many new partnerships. We applaud the Regina Food Bank for their innovation approach.”

The BMO ASAHTOWIKAMIK Community Food Hub opened to clients on August 16th. To learn more visit https://www.reginafoodbank.ca/food-hub-campaign.

About the Regina Food Bank

The Regina Food Bank is a charitable community-based organization working to fight food insecurity through nutritious food distribution, education, and support programs.

For over 40 years we have worked to restore dignity, health and hope for our clients. We also build community – rallying the community to make Regina a more fair, caring, and dynamic city. The Food Bank feeds over 15,000 people a month, making it the largest food security organization in Southern Saskatchewan.

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and Latin America. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada. BHP recently released it's Canada Indigenous Partnerships Plan which outlines how it’s global Indigenous Peoples Policy Statement will be operationalised in Canada and the ongoing work to advance existing and new relationships with Indigenous peoples in Canada. Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com.

