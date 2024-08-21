Guarana Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Consumer Trends Towards Exotic and Tropical Flavors Boosts Sales

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guarana - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Guarana is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the guarana market is driven by several factors, including increased consumer interest in natural energy boosters, the global expansion of functional beverages, and strategic marketing by key industry players. Technological advancements in food processing have enabled manufacturers to incorporate guarana extract more effectively into a variety of products, enhancing its appeal as a functional ingredient. The energy drink sector, in particular, has seen exponential growth, with guarana often highlighted as a key ingredient that differentiates these products from others in the market.



Additionally, as consumers become more health-conscious, there is a rising demand for products that offer health benefits without synthetic additives, which positions guarana as an attractive natural alternative. Marketing strategies that emphasize the exotic and natural origins of guarana have also played a crucial role in captivating the health and wellness sector, boosting its popularity among consumers seeking organic and plant-based products.

These dynamics are supported by a robust supply chain that has adapted to the increasing demands of global consumers, ensuring the sustained growth and relevance of the guarana market in the global economy.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Liquid Extract Form Guarana segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The Powder Form Guarana segment is also set to grow at 2.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ambev SA, Duas Rodas Industrial S.A., Givaudan International SA, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Guarana - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Energy Drinks Spurs Growth in Guarana Market

As a Natural Caffeine Source, Guarana Strengthens Position in the Health Supplements Space

Expansion of Clean Label Movement Enhances Guarana Demand

Increasing Consumer Preference for Plant-based Products Propels Guarana Usage

Innovations in Flavor and Functional Foods Throw Spotlight On Guarana

Guarana's Antioxidant Properties Support Claims in Anti-Aging Product Lines

Demand for Natural Stimulants in Sports Nutrition Accelerates Guarana Market

Regulatory Approval of Guarana as a Food Additive Expands Market Reach

Consumer Trends towards Exotic and Tropical Flavors Boost Guarana Sales

Growing Market for Dietary Supplements Among Aging Populations

Integration of Guarana in Cosmetic and Skincare Formulations

Shift Towards Organic Ingredients in Beverage Industry Supports Guarana Demand

Rise in Functional Beverage Consumption Drives Guarana Inclusion

Guarana in Weight Management Products: A Growing Trend

