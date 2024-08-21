GenAI and the Consumer Purchase Journey: How Payment Providers Can Use GenAI to Personalize and Accelerate Commerce

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GenAI and the Consumer Purchase Journey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Generative AI (genAI) tech can personalize marketing offers and virtual assistants while improving customer checkout. Payment providers looking to bring their own tools to market should closely watch early movers and assess their revenue-generating opportunities.

Key Question: How can genAI-powered tools affect the consumer purchase journey and provide opportunities for payment providers?

Key Stat: Consumers worldwide crave personalized product recommendations and services, as well as a frictionless payment experience, per a Q2 2023 Klarna survey. GenAI can help payment providers meet demand in both areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

GenAI-powered innovation can provide payment providers with new revenue streams

Personalized marketing offers burnish the power of two-sided networks

Virtual assistant personalization could ignite conversational commerce

Personalization and less friction at checkout will boost purchase conversion

Interviews

Sources

Charts in This Report

Most Wanted Innovations Online vs. in Physical Stores According to Consumers Worldwide, Q2 2023 (% of respondents)

Customer-Facing Functions Have Highest Rate of GenAI Investment Among Business Leaders

Reasons US Consumers Are Interested in Trying Generative AI Conversational Commerce, 2023 (% of respondents)

How Interested Are US Adults in Using Cashierless Checkout Technologies* at Stores? (% of respondents, by demographic, Dec 2023)

Interviewed for This Report

Ori Bauer - Dynamic Yield, Mastercard, CEO

Ken Moore - Mastercard, Chief Innovation Officer

