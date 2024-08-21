TV White Space Spectrum Industry Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Microsoft, Nominet UK, Atdi, Shared Spectrum Company, BeepTool and Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA)

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TV White Space Spectrum - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for TV White Space Spectrum was estimated at US$33 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$844.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 58.9% from 2023 to 2030.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Portable TV White Space Spectrum Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$614.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 61.6%. The Fixed TV White Space Spectrum Devices segment is also set to grow at 53.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $17.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 70.6% CAGR to reach $107.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global TV White Space Spectrum Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Nominet UK, Atdi S.A., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $844.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 58.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity

Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK

Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum

Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum

Regulatory Regime

Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space Spectrum Market

Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space Spectrum Market

FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times

Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application Market

North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space Spectrum

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

TV White Space Spectrum - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Microsoft Corporation

Nominet UK

Atdi S.A.

Shared Spectrum Company

BeepTool

Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally

Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion

Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies

TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America

TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India

TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity

Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands

Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications

TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid

Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector

Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities

Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway

Smart Cities to Drive Growth

Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market

Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well

Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space Spectrum Market

TV White Space Standards

Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space

