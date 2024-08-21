Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Expansion of Beauty Brands Sets the Stage for Automated Packaging Lines

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cosmetic Packaging Machinery was estimated at US$4.4 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$6.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the cosmetic packaging machinery market is driven by several factors, chief among them being the increasing global consumption of cosmetic products. As beauty trends evolve and new products enter the market, there is a corresponding need for packaging solutions that can effectively support these innovations. Technological advancements that allow for more efficient, flexible, and sustainable packaging options also contribute to market expansion.

Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce has increased the demand for robust and attractive packaging that can withstand shipping and handling while also appealing to consumers upon unboxing. Economic growth in emerging markets, where beauty products are gaining popularity, also propels the demand for sophisticated packaging machinery to support local manufacturing efforts. These drivers underscore the importance of ongoing innovation and adaptation in the cosmetic packaging machinery sector, ensuring its continued relevance and growth in a dynamic global market.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Labelling Machinery segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Form / Fill / Seal Machinery segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.2% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A Packaging Systems LLC, APACKS, Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A Packaging Systems LLC

APACKS

Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH)

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Packsys Global Ltd

ProMach Inc.

Prosy`s Innovative Packaging Equipment

Turbofil Packaging Machine, LLC

Vetraco Group

Wenzou Rigao Packing Machine Co. Ltd.

Wimco Ltd

Zhejiang Rigao Machinery Corporation Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Cosmetic Industry Requires Advanced Packaging Solutions

Integration of Smart Technologies Strengthens Packaging Accuracy and Speed

E-commerce Growth Expands Need for Versatile and Robust Packaging Machinery

Global Expansion of Beauty Brands Sets the Stage for Automated Packaging Lines

Increasing Complexity of Packaging Designs Spurs Demand for Flexible Machinery

Compact and Mobile Packaging Units Become Crucial for Small Scale Producers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k42bwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment