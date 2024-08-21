Dubai Concrete and Concrete Products Market Size and Forecast Report 2023-2031: Burgeoning Demand for Green Construction, and Surging Tourism and Commercial Sectors Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dubai Concrete and Concrete Products Market Size and Forecast, Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dubai concrete and concrete products market is anticipated to grow from US$ 2.85 billion in 2023 to US$ 5.13 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2031.



As one of the tourism destinations and a hub for international business and commerce, Dubai continuously invests in the development of world-class infrastructure, iconic landmarks, and commercial properties. The construction of hotels, resorts, shopping malls, office towers, and entertainment complexes to cater to the growing influx of tourists and businesses drives substantial demand for concrete and concrete products.

In February 2024, Emaar Properties, the prime real estate development company, completed the detailed design of "Dubai Square," which became the second-largest shopping and entertainment mall in Dubai Creek Harbour. Dubai Square is set to gain high popularity with the expected incorporation of breakthrough technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as innovative retail, dining, and entertainment concepts. It is part of the large Dubai Creek Harbour development project, spanning over ~7.4 million sq. m.



Such projects require durable and versatile materials for their foundations, structural elements, and architectural features as they are expected to be an integral part of the city's modern infrastructure, which makes concrete indispensable in shaping the urban landscape of Dubai. Dubai is also making strategic investments in enhancing its tourism and commercial offerings, such as theme parks, cultural attractions, and free zones. These developments would further propel the demand for specialized concrete products with finishes that are tailored to the unique requirements of the hospitality, retail, and corporate sectors.



Dubai's status as a business hub and a center for international trade and commerce attracts investments and fosters a conducive environment for expansive business development. This spurs demand for commercial properties, office spaces, and industrial facilities. In January 2024, Azizi Developments began the construction of the mega-tall tower block - Burj Azizi - with an investment of US$ 1.5 billion. The project is scheduled for completion by 2028, and it would feature luxury apartments and penthouses, a mall spread over several floors, a seven-star hotel, high-end food & beverage outlets, and an observation deck.

The humongous sheet height and architectural complexity of the tower demand high-performance concrete solutions that offer strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal. This creates significant demand for specialized concrete products and finishes tailored to the project's unique requirements. As the city continues to evolve and expand its offering to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic global audience, the demand for high-quality concrete and concrete products is expected to continue to surge in the coming years.



