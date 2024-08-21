New Jersey Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Market Size and Forecast Report 2023-2031

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Jersey NEMT Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: Offering, Payment Types, Facility, Application, End User, and County" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The New Jersey NEMT market size is projected to reach US$ 740.96 million by 2031 from US$ 443.25 million in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during 2024-2031.



Surging Incidence of Chronic Conditions Propels New Jersey NEMT Market Growth



There has been a staggering rise in the percentage of adults and children affected by chronic illnesses. Chronically ill patients can be the main concern for family members. Apart from worrying about their recurring medical expenses, family members also need to be proactive in arranging transportation, as these patients require regular access to life-saving health services to remain fit.

While some might require therapies on a daily basis, many visit their physicians for weekly consultations. Moreover, several chronic diseases can result in temporary or permanent immobility. The availability of NEMT allows individuals having chronic medical conditions to access life-sustaining treatments and healthcare services without any delay. Thus, the growing incidence of chronic diseases bolsters the growth of the New Jersey NEMT market.



States and healthcare providers are looking forward to collaborating with transportation network companies (TNCs), such as Uber or Lyft, to enhance access to care. TNCs are usually characterized by their on-demand ride-hailing capabilities and easy-to-use mobile apps. These capabilities allow them to resolve the pliability and scheduling concerns related to NEMT services. To retain their dominance, MCOs and brokers are upgrading their services and transitioning into NEMT-TNC hybrid models.

New Jersey allows health mobility companies to hire independent drivers on a contractual basis. Moreover, NEMT players are placing their network of drivers while also outsourcing rides to TNCs. Partnerships with TNCs would help NEMT providers to manage concerns that hamper state program integrity as these systems maintain automatic electronic ride records. Several TNCs are currently developing or are engaged in collaborations with NEMT and individual healthcare service providers, driving the transition of the conventional healthcare sector to a modern healthcare mobility marketplace. Pursuing partnerships and government contracts would guarantee stable revenue streams.

Nonetheless, brokers still control the NEMT market. If brokers utilize subcontractor services or TNCs, they are unable to accommodate those with mobility limitations, resulting in vehicle inaccessibility. While TNCs hold the potential to reduce transportation costs and serve more individuals, their use should be assessed to address beneficiary concerns, particularly regarding driver screening, training, and assuring an adequate supply of accessible vehicles. Thus, collaborations between TNCs and NEMT agencies are likely to bolster the preference for NEMT among people in need, which would emerge as a significant trend in the market New Jersey NEMT market.



The scope of the New Jersey NEMT market report entails offering, payment type, facility, application, and end user. The New Jersey NEMT market, based on offering, is bifurcated into services and solutions/platforms. The services segment is further divided into ambulatory transportation, wheelchair and stretcher transportation, medical escort services, public transit programs, and others. By payment type, the market is segmented into private-pay patient transportation and insurance-backed patient transportation.

By facility, the New Jersey NEMT market is segmented into intra-facility and inter-facility. Based on application, the NEMT market is segmented into dialysis, routine doctor visits, chronic care management and preventive care and specialist visits, mental health-related appointments, rehabilitation, special needs applications, and others. By end user, the New Jersey NEMT market is segmented into healthcare institutions, schools, homecare settings (private), non-profit and district communities, MCO and state agencies, healthcare payers, and others.



