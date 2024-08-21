Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Strategic Business Report 2024: Introduction of Sugar-Free and Low-Calorie Options

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Alternative Gums - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tobacco Alternative Gums was estimated at US$2.9 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Rising Health Awareness and Anti-Smoking Campaigns

Increasing Regulatory Restrictions on Tobacco Products

Innovations in Flavor and Product Formulations

Growing Popularity of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs)

Expansion in Retail Distribution Channels

Demand for Over-the-Counter Smoking Cessation Aids

Technological Advancements in Gum Manufacturing

Influence of Social Media and Digital Marketing

Introduction of Sugar-Free and Low-Calorie Options

Growing Adoption in Emerging Markets





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 2 mg Nicotine Content Gums segment, which is expected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The 4 mg Nicotine Content Gums segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $764.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $986.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Cambrex Corp.

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

ITC Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Perrigo Co.

Reynolds American Incorporated

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





