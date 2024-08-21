A2MAC1 Relocates its North America Headquarter to Newlab Detroit, Strengthening Commitment to Automotive Innovation

Detroit, MI — [21/08/2024] — A2MAC1 is thrilled to announce the relocation of its North America Headquarter to Newlab, located within the Michigan Central Station Innovation District, effective September 2, 2024. Since 2003, A2MAC1 has been at the forefront of automotive innovation in North America. In 2019, we expanded our Americas operations by opening a facility in Querétaro, Mexico, driven by the automotive industry's growth, led by Detroit. Now, with Detroit's resurgence as a global leader in mobility, we are proud to bring our sales operations to the heart of the city, contributing to Michigan's dynamic growth.



Situated in Detroit’s historic Corktown neighborhood, Newlab is an esteemed innovation hub housed in the newly renovated Book Depository building. Since its inception in April 2023, Newlab has spearheaded advancements in mobility and energy technologies. It’s already home to over 100 companies advancing mobility and new energy technologies, ranging from established industry leaders to cutting-edge startups, who are pioneering innovations in critical areas such as climate tech and sustainable transportation. This fits well with the culture & service offerings of A2MAC1 as we continue to be a leader in mobility technology.

“We are excited to establish our Americas headquarter in Detroit and to become part of the vibrant innovation community at Newlab,” said Frank Bunte, CEO of A2MAC1. “This move aligns with our mission to remain a global leader in automotive benchmarking and technology insights. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the cutting-edge companies at Newlab and continuing to deliver world-class service and solutions to our clients.”

A2MAC1 is committed to reinforcing its strong U.S. presence by situating itself at the heart of the world's automotive capital, Detroit. We proudly serve over 1,000 global OEMs and Tier 1-3 suppliers in the automotive, truck, and mobility markets, driving innovation and shaping the future of transportation. Our partnership with Newlab will allow us to showcase our services to these valued customers and explore new avenues for more effective technological development, cost optimization, and advancing sustainability within the industry.

For more information about A2MAC1 and our new Detroit headquarter, please visit https://www.a2mac1.com/ or contact Marie Bouthors-Rolland at mrolland@a2mac1.com .

About A2MAC1

A2MAC1 is the global leader in automotive benchmarking and technology insights, providing detailed analysis and intelligence that drive product development and strategic decision-making for automakers and suppliers. With a strong global presence, A2MAC1 continues to empower companies to innovate and compete in the fast-evolving automotive industry.

About Newlab at Michigan Central

Newlab at Michigan Central is an innovation hub located in Detroit’s historic Corktown district, dedicated to advancing mobility and energy technologies. Since its opening in 2023, Newlab has supported a diverse community of startups and established companies working to shape the future of transportation and sustainability.



