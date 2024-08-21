Accarent Health Announces Affiliation with Cleveland Clinic to Provide Bariatric, Orthopedic, and Spine Services

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accarent Health has announced a new affiliation with Cleveland Clinic, which is recognized in the United States and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Through this collaboration, consumers visiting Accarent Health’s online platform will be able to access bariatric, orthopedic and spine services at Cleveland Clinic locations in Ohio and Florida.

Accarent President Tim Koch stated, “We are excited to add Cleveland Clinic to the Accarent network platform. Cleveland Clinic brings a new dimension to transparency and quality in healthcare. Accarent is the leader in transparency but also in the navigation of complex procedures and bundled pricing. Accarent has developed over 300 episodes of care in the most complex areas of healthcare and made them transparent and comparable. When you believe that you understand transparent clearly defined bundles, it is important to include Accarent navigation to explain the quality guarantees of the Accarent network partners.”

Cleveland Clinic’s bundled bariatric surgical procedures include laparoscopic gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and removal of gastric bands. Cleveland Clinic is recognized as an accredited center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

Additionally, Cleveland Clinic will offer bundled orthopedic services for total shoulder, hip and knee replacements and revisions, and arthroplasty. Spine services will include anterior and posterior spinal fusion, decompression, laminotomy and laminectomy. Cleveland Clinic’s multidisciplinary teams always act in the best interest of the patient, considering the patient’s medical needs when determining the treatment plan that’s right for them. In some cases, surgery may not be the recommended course of treatment, which saves the patient from undergoing an unnecessary surgical procedure.

"Expanding access to high quality complex care is a priority for Cleveland Clinic," said Meghan Cassidy, Senior Director, Sales & Product Development, Market and Network Services at Cleveland Clinic. "This new collaboration with Accarent, focused on bundled bariatric, orthopedic and spine services, will allow more consumers to benefit from our personalized, patient-centered care and medical expertise."

Accarent Health connects employers, patients, and plan administrators to a network of top-rated medical centers for superior, cost-effective care. Accarent Health offers transparent, pre-defined bundled pricing, pertinent clinical information, travel and concierge assistance, and case management directly to consumers, making value-based healthcare understandable for the decision-maker with no annual membership fees or volume requirements.

Employers interested in adopting a value-based health care system can learn more about Accarent Health at www.accarenthealth.com.

Attachment