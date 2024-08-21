Autologous Cell Therapy Market Estimated to Grow USD 34.7 Billion by 2027, Rising at a 18.1% CAGR- Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. , Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global autologous cell therapy market value (다낭성 난소 증후군 치료 시장) is estimated to total US$ 34.7 Billion by the end of 2027 at a whopping CAGR of 18.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Autologous cell therapy is a form of medical treatment that utilizes a patient’s cells to repair or replace damaged or diseased tissue. This alternative therapy varies from allogeneic cell therapy, which uses cells from another donor.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Overview

When patients receive autologous therapy, their cells—such as immune or stem cells—are typically altered from their body and are separately grown or modified in a lab before being reinjected.

Consequently, a variety of illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and heart disease, may be treated using autologous cell therapy.

This particular cell therapy can potentially treat or cure a wide range of diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.

Request a PDF Sample of this Report Now!

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=715

Another benefit of autologous cell therapy is reducing the possibility of immunological responses or rejection that can occur with allogeneic cell therapy. Furthermore, it mitigates potential risks associated with the transmission of infections or diseases from a donor since these cells come from within a patient’s body.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Takeaways

Rise in Cases of Chronic Diseases

Surge in Aging Population

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Report Scope:

Chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders often require long-term, effective treatment options. Traditional therapies sometimes fall short in providing optimal outcomes or may be accompanied by severe side effects.

Autologous cell therapy offers a promising solution by utilizing a patient’s own cells to address these unmet medical needs. This personalized approach can potentially overcome the limitations of conventional treatments, providing more targeted and effective therapeutic options.

In 2023, there were more than 1,862,500 people (3%) in England with a GP diagnosis of coronary heart disease (CHD). Additionally, nearly 2,093,000 adults aged 18 years and above had a GP diagnosis of chronic kidney disease.

Thus, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor augmenting the autologous cell therapy market growth.

Another crucial factor driving market progress is the aging global population. As people live longer, the demand for innovative and personalized treatments, especially for age-related diseases, continues to rise.

This demographic shift has significant implications for autologous cell therapy, as these treatments are uniquely customized for each patient, offering suitable treatment to address the specific needs of an aging population.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=715

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the market share in 2018

Asia Pacific estimated to record rapid growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market value in 2018. The region is likely to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Rise in burden of the geriatric population affected with chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorders, and autoimmune diseases, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and suitable reimbursement policies, and reduced risk of autologous cell therapy rejection are anticipated to boost the autologous cell therapy market share of North America.

In January 2024, Kite, a Gilead Company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a manufacturing process change resulting in a shorter manufacturing time for Yescarta, which is the first and only treatment to demonstrate superior overall survival over the standard of care as a second-line treatment with curative intent for these patients. With this approval, Kite’s median turnaround time (TAT) in the U.S. is anticipated to be reduced from 16 days to 14 days.

As per the Cancer Facts & Figures report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) 2022, a little over 1.9 million new cancer cases were anticipated to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to record substantial market expansion during the forecast period.

Presence of a well-established biotechnology sector, developing healthcare facilities, rise in awareness regarding various cell therapies, and surge in government initiatives regarding introduction of modern medical technologies in countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to create significant autologous cell therapy market opportunities in the region.

Key Players in Autologous Cell Therapy Industry



Companies operating in the global landscape are introducing new and improved autologous cell therapies for a wider range of conditions, including rare and complex diseases.

Pharmicell Co., Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. Regeneus Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sangamo Therapeutics, and U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. are the leading players operating in the global market.

In April 2024, NKGen Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapeutics, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its Investigational New Drug application for SNK01 NK cell therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease

SNK01 is an autologous, non-genetically modified NK cell product that has boosted cytotoxicity and activating receptor expression, potentially addressing a novel approach to tackling Parkinson’s disease.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Source

Bone Marrow (Blood)

Epidermis

Others

Application

Neurology

Orthopedic

Cancer

Wound Healing (including Skin)

Cardiovascular Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Research Centers

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=715<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Ablation Devices Market - The global Ablation Devices Market (절제 장치 시장) was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2023 and it is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 14.8 Billion by 2034.

- The global Ablation Devices Market (절제 장치 시장) was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2023 and it is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034 and Digital Thermometers Market - The global Digital Thermometers Market ( 디지털 온도계 시장) was valued at US$ 782.1 Mn in 2023 and It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2034.

- The global Digital Thermometers Market ( 디지털 온도계 시장) was valued at US$ 782.1 Mn in 2023 and It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034 and Medical Rehabilitation Services Market - The global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market (의료 재활 서비스 시장) was valued at US$ 147.3 Bn in 2023 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 292.6 Billion by the end of 2034.

The global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market (의료 재활 서비스 시장) was valued at US$ 147.3 Bn in 2023 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034 and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market - The global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market (다낭성 난소 증후군 치료 시장) was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2023 and It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 4.3 Billion by the end of 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com