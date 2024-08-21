Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of 38 Key Players Including Gates Australia, KST Technology, Motion and Flow Control Products and SunRen Automotive

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines was valued at an estimated US$21.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the automotive brake hoses and lines market is driven by several factors. The increasing production and sales of vehicles, particularly in emerging economies, have significantly boosted demand for brake components. Technological advancements in materials and manufacturing processes are leading to the development of more reliable and efficient products, appealing to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket consumers. Additionally, stringent safety regulations and standards imposed by governments and automotive bodies are pushing manufacturers to innovate and enhance the quality of brake hoses and lines.



The rising awareness among consumers about vehicle safety and maintenance is also contributing to market growth, as more vehicle owners seek high-quality replacement parts to ensure the optimal performance of their braking systems. Furthermore, the growing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles, which often have different braking system requirements, is creating new opportunities and challenges in the market, driving further research and development in this field. These factors collectively ensure a dynamic and expanding market for automotive brake hoses and lines, responding to the evolving needs of the automotive industry and consumer expectations.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Rubber Brake Hoses & Lines segment, which is expected to reach US$11.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.5%. The Stainless Steel Brake Hoses & Lines segment is also set to grow at 2.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.9% CAGR to reach $4.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Gates Australia Pty Ltd, KST Technology Inc., Motion and Flow Control Products, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):

Gates Australia Pty Ltd

KST Technology Inc.

Motion and Flow Control Products, Inc.

SunRen Automotive Pvt. Ltd.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Automotive Production and Sales Propel Growth

Advances in Brake Technology Strengthen Business Case

Stringent Safety Regulations Drive Adoption

Demand for High-performance Vehicles Generates Opportunities

Expanding Electric Vehicle Market Sustains Growth

Rising Awareness of Vehicle Safety Accelerates Demand

Aftermarket Services and Maintenance Trends Support Market

Integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Focus on Lightweight Materials Drives Market Growth

Economic Growth in Emerging Markets Boosts Vehicle Ownership

Growth in Autonomous Vehicles Spurs Demand for Advanced Brake Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufpxy1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment