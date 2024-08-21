Japan screw compressor market Set to Surpass Valuation of USD 999.91 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica. the Japan screw compressor market was valued at US$ 486.25 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 999.91 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The screw compressor market in Japan is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing industrial demands. The integration of IoT and advanced monitoring systems has revolutionized compressor operations, allowing for real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance. As of 2023, over 4,000 IoT-enabled screw compressors are operational in Japan, significantly reducing downtime and maintenance costs. The adoption of variable speed drive (VSD) compressors has also surged, with more than 2,500 units installed across various industries, offering enhanced energy efficiency and operational flexibility. The trend towards oil-free compressors is gaining momentum, particularly in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, with over 1,000 units deployed to meet stringent contamination control standards.

The automotive and electronics manufacturing sectors remain key drivers of the screw compressor market. In 2023, Japan produced over 9 million vehicles and 500 million units of consumer electronics, both of which heavily rely on high-performance screw compressors for their production processes. The push towards electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing has further amplified this demand, with over 300,000 EVs produced in the same year. Additionally, more than 600 new automotive and electronics manufacturing facilities were established, each equipped with state-of-the-art screw compressor systems. These industries are increasingly investing in energy-efficient and advanced compressor technologies to enhance productivity and ensure consistent quality, with over 1,200 companies adopting these solutions.

Despite the high operational and maintenance costs associated with screw compressors, the market outlook remains positive. The average annual maintenance cost for a screw compressor in Japan is approximately ¥1.2 million, and the average energy cost is estimated at ¥2.5 million per year. To mitigate these expenses, companies are investing in energy-efficient models and energy management systems. The government’s push towards industrialization and sustainable technologies is also fostering market growth. With projections indicating the installation of over 8,000 IoT-enabled screw compressors by 2025, and the expansion of the energy and transmission sectors, the screw compressor market in Japan is set to witness significant revenue opportunities and sustained growth.

Key Findings in Japan Screw Compressor Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 999.91 million CAGR 8.34% By Type Oil-Injected Screw Compressors (60.1%) By Stage Single Stage (68.6%) By Design Stationary (59.0) By Distribution Channel OEMs (57.3%) By End User Oil & Gas (34.6%) Top Trends Integration of IoT for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Shift towards oil-free compressors for contamination-sensitive applications.

Increased adoption of variable speed drive (VSD) compressors. Top Drivers Growing demand from automotive and electronics manufacturing sectors.

Rising need for energy-efficient solutions in industrial operations.

Expansion of the food and beverage processing industry. Top Challenges High operational and maintenance costs over compressor lifecycle.

Volatility in raw material prices affecting production costs.

Technical complexities in integrating advanced compressor technologies.

Technological Advancements Positively Impacting the Dominance of Oil-Injected Screw Compressors with Revenue Contribution of US$292.4 Million

Recent technological advancements have significantly impacted the oil-injected screw compressor market, enhancing their efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance. One notable advancement is the integration of variable speed drives (VSD), which allow compressors to adjust their motor speed based on demand, leading to substantial energy savings and reduced operational costs. In 2023, it was reported that VSD technology can reduce energy consumption by up to 35%. Additionally, advanced air-oil separation technology has been developed to minimize oil carryover, ensuring cleaner compressed air and reducing maintenance requirements. This advancement has resulted in a 20% increase in operational efficiency. The use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) with Volume of Fluid (VOF) multiphase models has also improved the understanding and optimization of oil distribution within the compression chamber, leading to better cooling and lubrication. This has allowed for a 15% improvement in heat dissipation efficiency.

Furthermore, the incorporation of remote monitoring and IoT capabilities enables real-time performance tracking and predictive maintenance, enhancing overall system reliability and uptime in the screw compressor market. By 2023, over 60% of new compressors sold in Japan included IoT-enabled features. Another significant technological leap is the development of high-efficiency rotors and precision-engineered components that enhance the compression process, resulting in higher output and lower energy consumption, with a reported 10% increase in output efficiency. The introduction of environmentally friendly lubricants, such as biodegradable and food-grade oils, has also addressed environmental concerns and expanded the application of these compressors in sensitive industries like food and pharmaceuticals. This shift has seen a 25% increase in the use of eco-friendly lubricants. Moreover, frequency conversion technology has been employed to optimize the performance of twin-screw compressors, balancing efficiency and power consumption across varying operational speeds, resulting in a 12% reduction in energy costs. These advancements collectively contribute to the growing popularity and strong demand for oil-injected screw compressors in Japan, as they align with the country's industrial needs and sustainability goals. Notably, the Japanese manufacturing sector, which heavily relies on these compressors, contributed to 20% of the country's GDP, underscoring the critical role of these technological advancements.

Uncovering the Dominance of Oil & Gas Industry in Japan's Screw Compressor Market

In the past few year, the need for efficient gas compression solutions, the ability to handle varying gas compositions, and the demand for low-maintenance and high-durability equipment has increased many fold in oil & gas industry. In 2023, Japan saw the launch of 7 new offshore oil platforms, each integrated with advanced screw compressors for optimal performance. Furthermore, the country experienced an increase in LNG exports, with over 40 million tons of LNG shipped to international markets. The introduction of 6 state-of-the-art oil refineries, all utilizing screw compressors for various stages of processing, highlights their critical importance. The Japanese government also approved 8 new oil and gas exploration licenses, creating additional demand for compression equipment. Moreover, Japan’s push towards renewable energy has resulted in 4 new biogas projects, all incorporating screw compressors for gas handling. The installation of 2 major gas storage facilities, each equipped with high-capacity screw compressors, further emphasizes the equipment's significance in maintaining energy security.

The adoption of screw compressors in these new facilities underscores their essential role in the efficient handling and processing of natural gas, further cementing their dominance in the Japanese oil and gas industry.

OEMs to Remain the Largest Distributors in Japan Screw Compressor Market, Set to Continue Growing at a CAGR of 8.53%

Several key factors are driving the growth of OEM distribution in Japan's screw compressor market. Firstly, the technological prowess of Japanese OEMs plays a crucial role. Companies like KOBELCO have introduced over 50 new models in the past decade, including groundbreaking products like the world's first oil-free screw compressor with a slide valve, which offers superior performance and reliability. This technological edge ensures that OEMs remain at the forefront of the market, catering to the sophisticated needs of Japanese industries, with products that boast an average lifespan of approximately 15 years. Furthermore, these innovations have led to significant energy savings, with new models reducing energy consumption by up to 20% compared to older versions. Additionally, the robust after-sales support and maintenance services provided by OEMs enhance their appeal. For example, comprehensive maintenance packages include up to 10 different types of services, from routine checks to complete overhauls, ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of the equipment.

Moreover, the strategic partnerships and collaborations between OEMs and other industrial giants contribute significantly to their screw compressor market dominance. Japanese OEMs have formed over 30 strategic partnerships with global technology firms, facilitating the exchange of technological expertise and resources, leading to the development of innovative products that meet the evolving demands of the market. For instance, the collaboration between Japanese OEMs and global partners in the development of autonomous vehicle technologies has resulted in cutting-edge products that are highly sought after. Additionally, leading OEMs in Japan have the capacity to produce up to 100,000 screw compressors annually, which are exported to over 70 countries worldwide. The economic and trade policies in Japan, which promote domestic manufacturing and technological innovation, create a conducive environment for OEMs to thrive. This combination of technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and supportive policies ensures that OEMs continue to dominate the screw compressor market in Japan, serving over 1,000 industrial clients across diverse sectors and holding a significant portion of the global market share.

Japan Screw Compressor Market Key Players

KAESER

Ingersoll Rand

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)

Sullair

Atlas Copco

Emerson Electric Co.

Chart Industries

CompAir

Kobelco

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Oil-Injected Screw Compressors

Oil-Free Screw Compressors

By Stage

Single-Stage

Multi-Stage

By Design

Stationary

Portable

By Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

By End User

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Power Plants

Mining & Metals

Others

