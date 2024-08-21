[Latest] Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 2,119.89 Million by 2033 at a 13.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Photogrammetry Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (3d Reconstruction Software, Based On Images And Video, Based On 3d Scanning), By Application (3D Printing, Drones and Robots, Films & Games, Culture Heritage and Museum, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Photogrammetry Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 810.45 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 868.50 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,119.89 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Photogrammetry Software Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Spatial Data Revolution: The Photogrammetry Software market experiences robust growth driven by the ongoing spatial data revolution, where businesses and industries increasingly rely on accurate 3D spatial data for various applications. Photogrammetry software plays a pivotal role in transforming 2D images into precise 3D models, facilitating spatial analysis, urban planning, infrastructure development, and environmental monitoring across diverse sectors. The demand for photogrammetry software is fueled by the need for high-quality spatial data for informed decision-making and efficient resource management, thus driving market expansion and adoption across industries.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in photogrammetry software technologies, including computer vision, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, propel innovation in spatial data capture, processing, and visualization. Next-generation photogrammetry solutions offer enhanced automation, accuracy, and scalability, enabling the rapid generation of detailed 3D models from aerial imagery, satellite data, and drone surveys. Integration of advanced features such as real-time mapping, point cloud processing, and digital terrain modeling further enhances the utility and value of photogrammetry software, driving market differentiation and competitive advantage for solution providers.

Industry Applications: The Photogrammetry Software market witnesses widespread adoption across various industry verticals, including architecture, engineering, construction, agriculture, forestry, and archaeology, among others. Photogrammetry solutions empower professionals to capture spatial data efficiently, analyze terrain features, measure distances, and create detailed 3D models for project planning, resource management, and environmental assessment. The versatility and applicability of photogrammetry software across diverse sectors drive market demand and expansion, catering to the evolving needs of industry stakeholders for spatial data solutions.

Remote Sensing and Aerial Imaging: The proliferation of remote sensing technologies and aerial imaging platforms accelerates the demand for photogrammetry software for processing and analyzing geospatial data. Aerial surveys, satellite imagery, and drone-based remote sensing techniques generate vast amounts of spatial data, requiring advanced photogrammetry tools for accurate reconstruction of terrain, infrastructure, and natural landscapes. Photogrammetry software enables efficient processing of aerial images, orthorectification, and digital surface modeling, supporting applications such as land surveying, disaster management, and infrastructure planning, thus driving market growth and adoption in remote sensing domains.

Urban Development and Infrastructure Projects: The increasing emphasis on urban development projects, infrastructure modernization, and smart city initiatives fuels the demand for photogrammetry software for spatial planning and visualization. Urban planners, civil engineers, and government agencies utilize photogrammetry solutions to assess land use patterns, evaluate infrastructure needs, and optimize urban design for sustainable development. Photogrammetry software enables accurate mapping of urban environments, monitoring construction progress, and simulating future scenarios, contributing to market growth and adoption in urban development projects worldwide.

Geospatial Data Analytics: The growing importance of geospatial data analytics drives market demand for photogrammetry software with advanced analytics capabilities for spatial analysis and decision support. Photogrammetry solutions integrate with GIS (Geographic Information Systems) platforms, enabling users to analyze spatial relationships, perform terrain analysis, and derive actionable insights from 3D data models. The integration of photogrammetry with geospatial analytics enhances decision-making processes in industries such as agriculture, forestry, environmental management, and disaster response, driving market expansion and adoption of spatial data technologies.

Training and Education Initiatives: The rising demand for skilled professionals in spatial data science and geospatial technologies fosters investment in training and education initiatives focused on photogrammetry software. Academic institutions, training centers, and industry organizations offer courses and certification programs in photogrammetry and remote sensing, equipping students and professionals with the necessary skills for spatial data analysis and 3D modeling. The emphasis on workforce development and capacity building supports market growth by expanding the user base and driving the adoption of photogrammetry software across academia, research, and industry sectors.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2024 USD 868.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 2,119.89 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 810.45 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033

Photogrammetry Software Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Remote Workforce Trends: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerates remote workforce trends, driving demand for photogrammetry software solutions that enable distributed collaboration and remote data access. Industries such as architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) rely on photogrammetry tools for remote site inspections, project monitoring, and virtual design collaboration, mitigating disruptions and ensuring business continuity amidst lockdowns and travel restrictions, thereby sustaining market growth and adoption in remote work environments.

Digital Transformation Initiatives: Organizations expedite digital transformation initiatives in response to the pandemic, driving market demand for photogrammetry software for digitizing physical assets, infrastructure, and environments. Industries such as real estate, insurance, and asset management leverage photogrammetry solutions for virtual property tours, asset documentation, and condition assessments, enabling remote transactions and minimizing physical contact, thus driving market growth and adoption in digital transformation strategies.

Emergency Response and Disaster Management: The COVID-19 crisis underscores the importance of photogrammetry software in emergency response and disaster management efforts. Government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and disaster response teams utilize photogrammetry tools for rapid damage assessment, situational awareness, and resource allocation during crises such as natural disasters and public health emergencies. Photogrammetry software supports decision-making processes and facilitates coordination among stakeholders, contributing to effective disaster response and resilience, thereby driving market demand and adoption in emergency management applications.

Virtual Events and Marketing: The shift towards virtual events and online marketing strategies amid the pandemic drives market demand for photogrammetry software for virtual tours, 3D modeling, and immersive experiences. Event organizers, marketers, and content creators leverage photogrammetry solutions to create virtual replicas of physical spaces, showcase products, and engage audiences in interactive experiences. Photogrammetry software enhances virtual event capabilities, enabling realistic simulations and immersive storytelling, thus driving market growth and adoption in virtual event platforms and digital marketing campaigns.

Healthcare and Telemedicine: The healthcare sector embraces photogrammetry software for telemedicine applications and remote patient care during the pandemic. Medical professionals utilize photogrammetry tools for remote diagnostics, wound monitoring, and treatment planning, enabling virtual consultations and healthcare delivery to patients in remote or quarantined locations. Photogrammetry software supports telehealth initiatives, enhances medical imaging capabilities, and facilitates remote collaboration among healthcare providers, driving market demand and adoption in healthcare IT solutions and telemedicine platforms.

Supply Chain Resilience: The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance of supply chain resilience and digitalization, driving market demand for photogrammetry software in logistics and inventory management. Companies adopt photogrammetry solutions for inventory tracking, warehouse optimization, and supply chain visualization, enabling real-time monitoring and agile decision-making in dynamic supply chain environments. Photogrammetry software enhances supply chain visibility, mitigates disruptions, and improves operational efficiency, thus driving market growth and adoption in supply chain management solutions and logistics technologies.

Photogrammetry Software Market: Regional Analysis

North America is poised to dominate the global photogrammetry software market , primarily due to significant investments by vendors in research and development initiatives. These investments have spurred technological advancements in various geospatial activities and land surveying techniques.

Within North America, the United States is expected to hold a significant portion of photogrammetry software sales. This prominence is attributed to the rising adoption of digital devices and the widespread utilization of photogrammetry software, particularly in sectors such as architecture, topographic mapping, and engineering.

The expansion of infrastructure and increasing urbanization are driving the growth of photogrammetry software in Europe. The escalating rate of construction projects has resulted in heightened demand for photogrammetry software across countries like Italy, Spain, the UK, Norway, and others.

Furthermore, Europe’s emphasis on technological progress is a key factor propelling the adoption of photogrammetry software in the region. However, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected numerous countries in Europe, leading to a downturn in economic activities.

List of the prominent players in the Photogrammetry Software Market:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Hexagon AB

Trimble Inc.

Pix4D SA

Agisoft LLC

ESRI

Capturing Reality s.r.o.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

nFrames GmbH

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

3Dsurvey

DroneDeploy

PhotoModeler Technologies

RealityCapture

Others

The Photogrammetry Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Photogrammetry Type

Aerial Photogrammetry

Terrestrial and Close-Range Photogrammetry

Satellite Photogrammetry

Underwater Photogrammetry

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud Based (SaaS) Based (SaaS)

By Pricing Model

Commercial/Proprietary Software

Open-Source Software

By End-Use Vertical

Architecture, Engineering, And Construction (AEC)

Surveying And Mapping

Mining And Natural Resources

Oil And Gas

Agriculture And Forestry

Cultural Heritage and Archaeology

Defense And Security

Manufacturing And Industrial

Film, Animation, And Gaming

Research And Education

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

