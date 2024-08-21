Alert Systems Founder Bernie Wiebe Celebrates Over 55 Years of Dedication in the Equipment and Service Industry

Calgary, Canada, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bernie Wiebe founder of Alert Systems Ltd. commemorates over five decades of sharpening his knowledge and skills to drive the growth of the transportation, oil well drilling and servicing, industrial, and power generation sectors. This milestone attests to his resilience, which enabled him to thrive in such demanding fields, as well as his commitment to contributing to their advancement.

Wiebe entered the equipment and service industry in 1968 as a licensed Heavy Duty Diesel Mechanic, certified by the Province of Alberta and holding an inter-provincial license in Canada. He started with hands-on training through an apprenticeship program, which requires rigorous classroom education and practical experience in the field.

The then-young aspiring professional honed his skills working with major companies like Caterpillar, John Deere, International Harvester, and Detroit Diesel Allison. This diverse experience shaped his unique perspective on machinery and equipment, from shop floors to field service.

Wiebe witnessed early on the unfortunate consequences of poor equipment maintenance—ranging from costly repairs to complete equipment failures. After seeing a gap in the industry, it became clear to him that many of these issues could have been avoided with proper education and preventive maintenance. However, when he proposed a customer education program to his former employer, it was declined. His previous company perceived the idea to potentially reduce parts sales and service revenue as unnecessary. This decision only fueled Wiebe’s resolve. “I knew there needed to be a shift from reactive to proactive maintenance. So, I decided to fill that gap myself,” he remarks.

In 1982, Wiebe founded Alert Systems Ltd., even though he only possessed basic law and accounting knowledge. He made it his mission to educate and empower equipment owners to prevent failures and optimize their operations. The road wasn’t smooth. However, over 40 years later, he stands as a pioneer in the field with unique offerings that remain unmatched.

The founder’s approach to preventive maintenance is distinct. He leverages real-time data, advanced software, and his extensive knowledge to develop customized programs that prevent equipment failures and save companies substantial amounts of money. Alert Systems mirrors this approach, allowing it to address one of the most critical issues in the industrial and oil well drilling sectors—equipment reliability.

Alert Systems’ preventive maintenance programs minimize downtime, reduce repair costs, and enhance overall equipment performance. With these, clients avoid the cascading effects of poor maintenance. Wiebe’s role in these processes is hands-on and integral, reflecting his extensive expertise and commitment to delivering results that benefit stakeholders’ bottom lines.

The forward-thinking founder reflects on the early days of establishing Alert Systems: “I only had a few business cards and a strong belief in my mission back then. I walked the pavements of downtown Calgary to look for opportunities. I was able to secure my first clients within only a few days, so I was very thankful that my efforts paid off.” His initial work was far from glamorous. He conducted maintenance audits on rigs he had never visited before and used typewriters and overhead projectors for training. This passion and tenacity became the foundation for his and the company’s success.

Wiebe has made significant contributions to the field, especially in education and preventive maintenance. He has trained over 32,000 industry professionals. His dedication to creating hundreds of detailed maintenance manuals and training programs has left a lasting impact on the industry. These ensure that the knowledge Wiebe has amassed over the years is passed down to future generations.

The industry expert’s enduring relationships further attest to his reputation for expertise and reliability. A collaboration with a company known for its renewable and clean energy investments is noteworthy. Wiebe helped the company transition to a more effective maintenance management system. His work was so impactful that even after periods of no contact, clients would return to him for advice and guidance on important decisions, such as acquiring new companies. This trust and respect from his clients attest to his work ethic and the value he brings to the table.

Bernie Wiebe looks forward to establishing a legacy as he celebrates over five decades in the industry. He plans to pivot his focus, moving toward consulting and mentoring roles, ensuring that the fire that has driven him for over half a century continues to burn bright.

Media Contact

Name: Bernie Wiebe

Email: info@alertsystems.net

Phone No.: +1 403 660 1157



