GenFlat Holdings Announces New Member of Advisory Committee

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GFLT), the pioneer in collapsible shipping container technology is pleased to welcome Sanjay Tejwani as a new member to the Advisory Committee.



“Our advisory committee now comprises of professionals with decades of experienced in ocean shipping, container leasing, rail, trucking, freight forward, retail and third-party logistics,” said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer. “Sanjay brings with him thirty years of experience in the Global Ocean Transportation & Logistics Industry with leading organizations and is a well-known and respected industry leader.”



About Sanjay Tejwani







Sanjay Tejwani is the founder and CEO of 365 Logistics LLC, a Delaware, USA based organization providing Consulting, Recruitment & Offshoring services in the logistics industry. Prior to forming 365 Logistics LLC, Sanjay worked for thirty years in the Global Ocean Transportation & Logistics Industry with leading organizations such as A.P. Moller Maersk, DHL Global Forwarding, and DSV - Global Transport & Logistics in various leadership roles in Asia, Europe, and the Americas at country, regional, and global levels. Highly connected and respected in the industry, Sanjay is recognized as a prominent leader in Ocean Logistics. Sanjay is a graduate mechanical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, India.

“The GenFlat collapsible container is an enabler to reduce logistics operational costs, port congestion and carbon emissions, and increase the ability to carry loaded as well as empty containers on back haul trades. I am excited to be part of the team that is bringing this innovative solution to the logistics market.”

About GenFlat

GenFlat is a leading innovator in container technology, specializing in collapsible containers designed to revolutionize shipping logistics. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, GenFlat aims to reshape the future of container shipping, providing state-of-the-art solutions that optimize space utilization, reduce transportation costs, and lower carbon emissions. GenFlat manufactures containers with CIMC in Dalian, China. For more information visit www.genflat.com.

