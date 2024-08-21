Extreme Networks, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm for More Information – EXTR

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR).



Shareholders who purchased shares of EXTR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/extreme-networks-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=96744&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: July 27, 2022 to January 30, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Extreme was suffering from adverse client demand trends as its clients had ordered more product from Extreme than needed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid supply shortages and because of a lack of alternative sourcing options and thereby had cannibalized their Class Period purchasing needs; (b) Extreme was increasingly offsetting these adverse organic demand trends with the fulfillment of backlog orders in a manner that materially exceeded the proportion represented to investors; (c) as a result of (a)-(b), Extreme was drawing down its backlog at a much faster rate than represented to investors; (d) as a result of (a)-(c), Extreme’s backlog was already decreasing and at a much quicker pace than defendants’ statements to investors that backlog would only “begin to shrink” in 4Q23 and it would be not until “fiscal ‘26 when it really goes back to normal”; (e) as a result of (a)-(d), Extreme’s backlog was not on track to continue increasing to $600 million; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, defendants had materially misrepresented Extreme’s organic demand, revenue growth, and market share gains as the fulfillment of Extreme’s backlog masked a decline in organic demand and attendant revenues.

DEADLINE: October 15, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/extreme-networks-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=96744&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EXTR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 15, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

