EDF: EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche green bond issue for a nominal amount of 310 million Swiss Francs

EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche green bond issue for a nominal amount of 310 million Swiss Francs

On 21 August 2024, EDF (BBB positive S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) successfully raised 310 million Swiss francs in 2 tranches of senior Green Bonds:

CHF 155 million bond, with a 5-year maturity and a 1.5650% fixed coupon;

CHF 155 million bond, with a 8-year maturity and a 1.7425% fixed coupon.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance and/or refinance investments as defined in EDF’s Green Financing Framework (1) and aligned with the European taxonomy to renewable energy and hydro power projects.

This transaction enables EDF to finance its strategy and objective to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh (1), a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (2) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) See EDF’s 2024 URD sections 1.2.3, 1.3.2 and 3.1

(2) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

(1) The Framework is available in the Sustainable Finance section of EDF's website

