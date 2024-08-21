European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of European Wax Center, Inc. (“European Wax” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EWCZ). Investors who purchased European Wax securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EWCZ.



Investigation Details

On August 14, 2024, European Wax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year. Among other items, European Wax lowered its 2024 revenue forecast to a range of $216 million to $221 million, compared to prior guidance of $225 million to $232 million, and lowered its net income forecast to a range of $19 million to $22 million, compared to prior guidance of $22 million to $25 million. On this news, European Wax’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 14, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased European Wax securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EWCZ. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

