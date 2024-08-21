Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Applied Materials, Inc. (“Applied Materials” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMAT). Investors who purchased Applied Materials securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AMAT .



Investigation Details

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials was under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for potentially evading export restrictions on China’s top chipmaker, SMIC. On this news, Applied Materials’ stock price fell $6.19 per share, or 4.02%, to close at $147.75 per share on November 17, 2023. Then, on February 27, 2024, Reuters reported that Applied Materials had received a subpoena from both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts related to China shipments, requesting information concerning certain federal award applications. On this news, Applied Materials’ stock price fell $5.32 per share, or 2.62%, to close at $197.54 per share on February 28, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Applied Materials securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Contact