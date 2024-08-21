Calling All Kellanova (K) Investors: Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Today

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating the merger between Mars, Inc. (“Mars”) and Kellanova (NYSE: K). Investors who purchased Kellanova and continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/k.



Investigation Details

The investigation concerns whether Kellanova and its board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to maximize shareholder value, adequately assess the fairness of the merger consideration, or provide full and accurate disclosures regarding the merger with Mars.

On August 14, 2024, Mars and Kellanova announced that they entered into a definitive agreement under which Mars has agreed to acquire Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Kellanova shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/k.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

