Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Globus Medical, Inc. (“Globus Medical” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GMED). Investors who purchased Globus Medical securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GMED.



Investigation Details

On August 13, 2024, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Globus disclosed that “[o]n July 16, 2024, Globus Medical, Inc. received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’) following an inspection of our facilities in Audubon, Pennsylvania. In the warning letter, the FDA cited deficiencies in the response letters sent by the Company to the FDA following the Form 483, List of Investigational Observations, which was delivered to the Company in connection with the inspection that occurred from February 15, 2024 until March 7, 2024. The letter describes observed non-conformities in establishing and maintaining product complaint procedures, including complaint investigations, trending, risk reconciliation, and Medical Device Report (MDR) procedures including timely reporting, pertaining to the ExcelsiusGPS® robotic system.” Following disclosure of the FDA’s warning letter, Globus’s stock price fell $5.73 per share, or 7.84%, to close at $67.32 per share on August 13, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Globus Medical securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GMED. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com