Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time



2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time



A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation may be accessed on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and four other targeted disease states. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

IR@inarimedical.com

