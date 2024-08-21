Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Second quarter total revenue of $1,162.5 million , up 2.1% year over year as reported and 2.4% in constant currency

Second quarter Enterprise revenue of $682.8 million , up 3.5% year over year

Second quarter GAAP operating margin of 17.4% and non-GAAP operating margin of 39.2%

Second quarter operating cash flow of $449.3 million , up 33.7% year over year

Repurchased approximately 4.8 million shares of common stock in Q2

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

“In Q2, we outperformed our guidance across the board and grew operating cash flow and free cash flow by 33.7% and 26.2% year over year, respectively, demonstrating our continued commitment to efficient growth. We also saw strength in large accounts, with customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue increasing by 7.1% year over year, and resilience in our Online business, with Online average monthly churn reaching its lowest ever rate,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom founder, and CEO. “Zoom Contact Center racked up several marquee customers, including its largest single order deal to-date, highlighting our ability to win competitive deals for full scale, customer-facing deployments with our higher-end packages that utilize advanced AI features to enhance agent performance.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter was $1,162.5 million, up 2.1% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,166.1 million, up 2.4% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $682.8 million, up 3.5% year over year, and Online revenue was $479.7 million, flat year over year.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $1,162.5 million, up 2.1% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency impact, revenue in constant currency was $1,166.1 million, up 2.4% year over year. Enterprise revenue was $682.8 million, up 3.5% year over year, and Online revenue was $479.7 million, flat year over year. Income from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $202.4 million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $177.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, and litigation settlements, net, non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $455.5 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $461.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 17.4% and non-GAAP operating margin was 39.2%.

GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $202.4 million, compared to GAAP income from operations of $177.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. After adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, and litigation settlements, net, non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter was $455.5 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $461.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. For the second quarter, GAAP operating margin was 17.4% and non-GAAP operating margin was 39.2%. Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share: GAAP net income for the second quarter was $219.0 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $182.0 million, or $0.59 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.



Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $436.4 million, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, gains on strategic investments, net, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, litigation settlements, net, and the tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income per share was $1.39. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, non-GAAP net income was $409.6 million, or $1.34 per share.

Cash and Marketable Securities: Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of July 31, 2024 was $7.5 billion.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of July 31, 2024 was $7.5 billion. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $449.3 million for the second quarter, compared to $336.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 33.7% year over year. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $365.1 million, compared to $289.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, up 26.2% year over year.

Customer Metrics: Drivers of total revenue included acquiring new customers. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Zoom had:

3,933 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 7.1% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

Approximately 191,600 Enterprise customers.

A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 98%.

Online average monthly churn of 2.9% for the second quarter, down 30 bps from the second quarter fiscal year 2024.

The percentage of total Online MRR from Online customers with a continual term of service of at least 16 months was 74.4%, up 160 bps year over year.

Financial Outlook: Zoom is providing the following guidance for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and its full fiscal year 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025: Total revenue is expected to be between $1.160 billion and $1.165 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.162 billion and $1.167 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $438.0 million and $443.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.29 and $1.31 with approximately 314 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Fiscal Year 2025: Total revenue is expected to be between $4.630 billion and $4.640 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $4.641 billion and $4.651 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.790 billion and $1.800 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $5.29 and $5.32 with approximately 316 million weighted average shares outstanding. Full fiscal year free cash flow is expected to be between $1.580 billion and $1.620 billion.

The EPS and share count figures do not include the impact from $1.062 billion of authorized share repurchase remaining as of July 31, 2024.

Additional information on Zoom's reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Zoom's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

A supplemental financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Zoom’s investor relations website at investors.zoom.us.

Zoom Video Earnings Call

Zoom will host a Zoom Video Webinar for investors on August 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results, business highlights and financial outlook. Investors are invited to join the Zoom Video Webinar by visiting: https://investors.zoom.us/

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide one platform that delivers limitless human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer care teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Zoom's financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025, Zoom’s market position, opportunities, and growth strategy, product initiatives, go-to-market motions and the expected benefits resulting from the same, market trends, and Zoom's stock repurchase program. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: declines in new customers, renewals or upgrades, or decline in demand for our platform, difficulties in evaluating our prospects and future results of operations given our limited operating history, competition from other providers of communications platforms, the effect of macroeconomic conditions on our business, including inflation and market volatility, lengthened sales cycles with large organizations, delays or outages in services from our co-located data centers, failures in internet infrastructure or interference with broadband access, compromised security measures, including ours and those of the third parties upon which we rely, and global security concerns and their potential impact on regional and global economies and supply chains. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Zoom at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Zoom assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zoom has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Zoom uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Zoom’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Zoom’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Zoom’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. Zoom defines non-GAAP income from operations as income from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, and litigation settlements, net. Zoom excludes stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding Zoom’s operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between Zoom’s operating results and those of other companies. Zoom excludes the amount of employer payroll taxes related to employee stock plans, which is a cash expense, in order for investors to see the full effect that excluding stock-based compensation expense had on Zoom's operating results. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. Zoom views acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, transaction costs, and acquisition-related retention payments that are directly related to business combinations as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Restructuring expenses are expenses associated with a formal restructuring plan and may include employee notice period costs, severance payments, and other related expenses. Zoom excludes these restructuring expenses because they are distinct from ongoing operational costs and Zoom does not believe they are reflective of current and expected future business performance and operating results. Zoom excludes significant litigation settlements, net of amounts covered by insurance, that we deem not to be in the ordinary course of our business. In fact, Zoom believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods that may or may not include such expenses and assist in the comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted. Zoom defines non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, as GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, gains/losses on strategic investments, net, litigation settlements, net, and the tax effects of all non-GAAP adjustments. Zoom excludes these items because they are considered by management to be outside of Zoom’s core operating results. These adjustments are intended to provide investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of Zoom’s business operations, facilitate comparison of its results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in the industry.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. Zoom defines free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Zoom considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Revenue in Constant Currency. Zoom defines revenue in constant currency as GAAP revenue adjusted for revenue reported in currencies other than United States dollars as if they were converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Zoom provides revenue in constant currency information as a framework for assessing how Zoom's underlying businesses performed period to period, excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations.

Customer Metrics

Zoom defines a customer as a separate and distinct buying entity, which can be a single paid user or an organization of any size (including a distinct unit of an organization) that has multiple users. Zoom defines Enterprise customers as distinct business units that have been engaged by either our direct sales team, resellers, or strategic partners. All other customers that subscribe to our services directly through our website are referred to as Online customers.

Zoom calculates net dollar expansion rate as of a period end by starting with the annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) from Enterprise customers as of 12 months prior (“Prior Period ARR”). Zoom defines ARR as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. Zoom calculates ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all Enterprise customers for the last month of the period, including revenue from monthly subscribers who have not provided any indication that they intend to cancel their subscriptions. Zoom then calculates the ARR from these Enterprise customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”), which includes any upsells, contraction, and attrition. Zoom divides the Current Period ARR by the Prior Period ARR to arrive at the net dollar expansion rate. For the trailing 12 months calculation, Zoom takes an average of the net dollar expansion rate over the trailing 12 months.

Zoom calculates online average monthly churn by starting with the Online customer MRR as of the beginning of the applicable quarter (“Entry MRR”). Zoom defines Entry MRR as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all Online customers except for subscriptions that Zoom recorded as churn in a previous quarter based on the customers' earlier indication to us of their intention to cancel that subscription. Zoom then determines the MRR related to customers who canceled or downgraded their subscription or notified us of that intention during the applicable quarter (“Applicable Quarter MRR Churn”) and divides the Applicable Quarter MRR Churn by the applicable quarter Entry MRR to arrive at the MRR churn rate for Online Customers for the applicable quarter. Zoom then divides that amount by three to calculate the online average monthly churn.

Public Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Head of Global Public Relations

press@zoom.us

Investor Relations

Charles Eveslage

Head of Investor Relations

investors@zoom.us

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of July 31,

2024 January 31,

2024 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,539,457 $ 1,558,252 Marketable securities 5,980,575 5,404,233 Accounts receivable, net 528,237 536,078 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 197,502 208,474 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 149,374 219,182 Total current assets 8,395,145 7,926,219 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 120,603 138,724 Property and equipment, net 347,714 293,704 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,045 58,975 Strategic investments 438,529 409,222 Goodwill 307,295 307,295 Deferred tax assets 718,066 662,177 Other assets, noncurrent 126,795 133,477 Total assets $ 10,507,192 $ 9,929,793 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,611 $ 10,175 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 439,459 500,164 Deferred revenue, current 1,391,278 1,251,848 Total current liabilities 1,841,348 1,762,187 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 15,416 18,514 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 36,052 48,308 Other liabilities, noncurrent 89,129 81,378 Total liabilities 1,981,945 1,910,387 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 308 307 Additional paid-in capital 5,298,145 5,228,756 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 2,191 1,063 Retained earnings 3,224,603 2,789,280 Total stockholders’ equity 8,525,247 8,019,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,507,192 $ 9,929,793

Note: The amount of unbilled accounts receivable included within accounts receivable, net on the condensed consolidated balance sheets was $119.9 million and $124.8 million as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 1,162,520 $ 1,138,676 $ 2,303,754 $ 2,244,040 Cost of revenue 285,089 266,559 558,391 530,506 Gross profit 877,431 872,117 1,745,363 1,713,534 Operating expenses: Research and development 206,756 191,802 412,314 401,073 Sales and marketing 358,770 373,373 706,778 795,877 General and administrative 109,535 129,324 220,879 329,224 Total operating expenses 675,061 694,499 1,339,971 1,526,174 Income from operations 202,370 177,618 405,392 187,360 Gains on strategic investments, net 3,107 31,670 20,461 33,945 Other income, net 87,412 41,085 159,000 72,298 Income before provision for income taxes 292,889 250,373 584,853 293,603 Provision for income taxes 73,874 68,399 149,530 96,185 Net income 219,015 181,974 435,323 197,418 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.61 $ 1.41 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.59 $ 1.38 $ 0.65 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 309,137,807 299,093,452 308,921,610 297,281,846 Diluted 314,027,192 305,932,596 314,696,351 305,054,771





Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 219,015 $ 181,974 $ 435,323 $ 197,418 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 237,950 261,509 467,375 543,854 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 71,688 65,514 139,813 138,744 Depreciation and amortization 29,084 26,126 55,751 50,202 Deferred income taxes (49,914 ) (7,536 ) (57,866 ) 13,975 Gains on strategic investments, net (3,107 ) (31,670 ) (20,461 ) (33,945 ) Provision for accounts receivable allowances 5,736 6,771 12,518 22,204 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (8 ) 1,367 7,229 4,683 Non-cash operating lease cost 6,589 5,276 11,957 10,657 Amortization of discount/premium on marketable securities (18,172 ) (11,249 ) (35,840 ) (18,014 ) Other (1,323 ) 2,056 (1,225 ) (3,415 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,623 ) 42,732 7,637 13,631 Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,196 (77,229 ) 61,035 (83,888 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (70,591 ) (46,589 ) (110,719 ) (92,927 ) Accounts payable (7,009 ) 3,118 267 4,999 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (39,025 ) (83,591 ) (53,967 ) (58,951 ) Deferred revenue 55,665 2,992 133,629 56,332 Operating lease liabilities, net (7,817 ) (5,600 ) (14,931 ) (11,101 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 449,334 335,971 1,037,525 754,458 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (1,313,404 ) (1,057,936 ) (2,181,315 ) (1,826,166 ) Maturities of marketable securities 867,228 983,434 1,644,169 1,543,120 Purchases of property and equipment (84,234 ) (46,600 ) (102,742 ) (68,426 ) Purchases of strategic investments (10,500 ) — (13,500 ) (51,000 ) Proceeds from strategic investments — 107,244 4,654 107,244 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — (5,502 ) — (204,918 ) Net cash used in investing activities (540,910 ) (19,360 ) (648,734 ) (500,146 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 839 3,418 1,855 7,686 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 34,263 32,513 34,263 32,513 Proceeds from employee equity transactions (remitted) to be remitted to employees and tax authorities, net (3,722 ) (1,492 ) 2,859 1,259 Cash paid for repurchases of common stock (287,645 ) — (437,693 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (256,265 ) 34,439 (398,716 ) 41,458 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 706 (1,228 ) (6,146 ) (3,781 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (347,135 ) 349,822 (16,071 ) 291,989 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,896,444 1,042,410 1,565,380 1,100,243 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 1,549,309 $ 1,392,232 $ 1,549,309 $ 1,392,232



