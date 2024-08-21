Element Announces Leadership Transition: Jim Halliday Appointed to Vice Chair, Ian Oncea Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, is excited to announce two leadership transitions within its executive team.



After an illustrious tenure as Chief Operating Officer, Jim Halliday will take on a new role as Vice Chair, continuing to report directly to Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CEO. With over 20 years of dedicated service at Element, including his role as COO since 2018, Jim has been pivotal in steering the company towards success.

“We are grateful to have Jim’s invaluable expertise and experience as we continue to grow our business and lead our industry for the future,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Executive Officer at Element. “Jim has been instrumental in driving our client-centric mindset, and in his role as Vice Chair, he will help ensure our strategy is aligned with our purpose and our emerging leaders will benefit from his mentorship.”

In his role, Jim will focus on strengthening key relationships with clients and partners while providing strategic guidance to enhance the company’s performance.

“I'm thrilled to step into the role of Vice Chair and continue my journey with Element in this new capacity,” said Jim Halliday, Vice Chair, Element. “This new position provides me the opportunity to concentrate my efforts on accelerating our growth strategy and enhancing our relationships with clients and partners.”

With this change, we are also pleased to announce that Ian Oncea is promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Since joining Element as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Continuous Improvement, Ian has proven to be an invaluable asset, leading strategic initiatives across Element. His extensive experience in operations and innovative product strategies, combined with his collaborative approach, makes him an ideal candidate to lead the team forward.

“We are excited to have Ian Oncea stepping into the COO role. Under Ian's leadership, we will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also drive our strategic goals and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients. His leadership and vision will undoubtedly drive Element forward,” said Dottori-Attanasio.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and lead our dedicated team,” said Ian Oncea, Chief Operating Officer. “As we navigate the future of mobility, my focus will be on fostering a client-centric mindset and ensuring that we not only meet but exceed client expectations through innovative solutions and strategic initiatives. I am excited to be part of a team that is dedicated to driving success for our clients and our businesses alike.”

The Company looks forward to the continued success of our teams under Jim’s and Ian's leadership.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporations, governments, and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.