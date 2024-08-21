Draganfly Announces Closing of US$2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Saskatoon, SK., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), a drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced offering of 16,666,666 units of the Company, with each unit consisting of one common share (or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share in lieu thereof) and one warrant to purchase one common share. Each unit was sold at a public offering price of US$0.12, for gross proceeds of approximately US$2.0 million (the “Offering”), before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of US$0.15 (CA$0.2048) per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance and the exercise price is in Canadian currency.



Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent for the Offering.

Draganfly currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund its capabilities to meet demand for its new products including growth initiatives and/or for working capital requirements including the continuing development and marketing of the Company’s core products, potential acquisitions and research and development.

The Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-10, as amended, (File No. 333-271498) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 5, 2023 and the Company’s Canadian short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2023 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). Draganfly sold the securities in the United States only. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

A prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering and describing the terms thereof has been filed with the applicable securities commissions in each of the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario and with the SEC in the United States and is available for free by visiting the Company’s profiles on the SEDAR+ website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedarplus.ca or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , as applicable. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying Base Shelf Prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, at 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of drone solutions, software, and AI systems.

Media Contact

Erika Racicot

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward Looking Statements