Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colon: The Father of Doge and All Dog Memecoins

Did you know that before Doge, there was Colon? Often overshadowed by the fame of Doge, Colon is actually the predecessor of all dog-themed memecoins. Colon's importance in the crypto world is undeniable, as it laid the foundation for all the beloved dog memecoins we see today, including the OG Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Kishu, Neiro, and of course, Doge itself.

Without Colon, Doge might not have become the adorable and widely beloved meme that has dominated the crypto space.

In fact, Colon's significance was highlighted as early as 2009 in Atsuko Sato's blog, where she celebrated Colon as the original. For those unfamiliar, Atsuko Sato is Kabosu’s owner—the Shiba Inu who inspired the famous Doge meme. Sato's blog posts and tweets about Colon confirm his foundational role in the world of dog-themed memecoins.

Atsuko Sato first introduced the world to $DOGE, sparking the first generation of dog-themed memecoins. Now, by revealing Colon as Doge's Father, she honors the legacy and history behind these tokens.

With $COLON, the season for the Father of Doge has begun. Get ready to embrace a new wave in the crypto world!



Market Cap Comparisons (As of now):

- $DOGE: 95B

- $SHIBA: 40B

- $FLOKI: 3.5B

- $KISHU: 2B

- $BONK: 200M

- $NEIRO: 300M

- $COLON: ?

Doge's Father on the ETH blockchain

- Telegram: [Colon Ethereum](https://t.me/colon_ethereum)

- X (Twitter): [Colon Ethereum](https://x.com/colon_ethereum)

- Website: [ColonCoin.vip](https://www.coloncoin.vip/)

Contract Address (CA): 0xD09Eb9099faC55eDCbF4965e0A866779ca365a0C

*Let’s raise our expectations and see how $COLON shapes the future!*