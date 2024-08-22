Nutricosmetics Market Are Expected to Reach an Industry Valuation of USD 15,398.7 Million in the Year 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutricosmetics market has been estimated at USD 6,984.7 million in the year 2024 and is expected to reach an industry valuation of USD 15,398.7 million in the year 2034 with a market CAGR of 8.2% between the years 2024 and 2034. Nutricosmetics sector revenue in 2023 is USD 6,520.7 million.



An often-overlooked driver is the growing awareness of nutritional deficiencies and their impact on skin, hair, and overall appearance. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of a balanced diet and supplementation to address these deficiencies. Nutricosmetics manufacturers are leveraging this trend by offering products enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to nourish the body from within and improve external beauty.

The integration of different disciplines such as nutrition, dermatology, and wellness is another unique driver in the nutricosmetics market. As consumers seek comprehensive beauty solutions, the integrative approach recognizes that external skincare and cosmetics are not sufficient on their own. Nutricosmetics offer a synergistic combination of topical skincare products and ingestible supplements, providing a holistic approach to beauty that targets both inner health and external appearance.

Traditional medicinal practices, such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), have long emphasized the connection between internal health and external beauty. This knowledge is now gaining recognition in the nutricosmetics market. Ingredients derived from traditional medicine, such as adaptogens, herbal extracts, and botanicals, are being incorporated into nutricosmetic formulations. This blend of ancient wisdom and modern science appeals to consumers seeking natural and holistic approaches to beauty.

The empowerment and self-care movement has played a significant role in the nutricosmetics market's growth. As individuals prioritize self-care and self-expression, they are seeking beauty solutions that align with their values and support their overall well-being. Nutricosmetics offer a proactive and empowering way for individuals to take charge of their beauty routines, promoting self-care from within and nurturing a sense of empowerment and personal transformation.

Influencers and social media platforms have transformed the beauty industry, including nutricosmetics. Online influencers share personal experiences and endorse the benefits of nutricosmetics, creating a buzz around these products. Social media platforms serve as platforms for education, reviews, and community-building, fostering a sense of trust and authenticity among consumers. The viral nature of social media has helped drive the popularity of nutricosmetics, particularly among younger demographics.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

It is estimated that Italy will have a CAGR of 7.3% by the end of 2034 for the market of nutricosmetics products in Europe.

by the end of 2034 for the market of nutricosmetics products in Europe. In South Asia Region, India has been the dominant market for nutricosmetics, estimated that the CAGR value for the Indian market by the end of 2034 to be 16.1%.

In North America, the USA is expected to have the maximum market share by the end of 2023 and grow with a CAGR value of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. For nutricosmetics products it was observed that for distribution channels like e-commerce platform market value CAGR is expected to grow by 9.6% by the end of 2034

“Consumers have historically been heavily influenced by entertainment industry professionals such as models and actors in their choice of beauty products. To add to that, social media influencers have also started influencing the population significantly. Thus, market players have the avenue of collaborating with models, actors as well as social media beauty experts to expand the market’s reach,” says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Unlocking the Inner Radiance: The Soaring Fame of Beauty from Within

Customers are turning out to be progressively accepting that applying product to the skin isn't as productive as burning-through excellence from inside enhancements coordinated explicitly for the hair, skin, and nails to improve and maintain beauty from the inside out.

Consumer education regarding health benefits associated with balanced nutrition and supplementation is increasing, simultaneously encouraging natural and non-invasive protocols against accelerated aging, premature hairline receding, and other skin-associated issues. There is a growing awareness among consumers concerning the significance of a multi-factorial methodology with regards to skin's wellbeing, longevity, and beauty. Customers have started to shun chemical formulations and treatments for oral enhancements.

The promoting of explicit nutritive advantages for wellbeing and skin has turned out to be more compelling than presenting beauty-enhancing claims for nutricosmetics. A balanced diet, strict fitness routine and oral enhancements guarantee the best outcomes for overall beauty, and this attraction is driving the nutricosmetics market globally.

Unlocking Skin's Secret: The Micro-Biome Skincare Revolution

A tendency towards organic ingredients combined with the accomplishment of probiotics in the food and beverage industry has prodded interest in probiotic skincare. This conveys tremendous opportunities for the cosmetics and personal care industry; providing a great growth opportunity for the worldwide nutricosmetics market.

In the United States, the FDA is in the process of analyzing scientific data to clear up the safety of probiotics and post-biotics. DSM is amongst the handful of firms looking into the benefits of this strain as its skin bioactive Pentavitin (the USA only) targets Staphylococcus epidermisis present in the scalp microbiome to hydrate the area and lessen dry skin.

Another of DSM’s products is Syn-Up product (the USA only) – a peptide ingredient that addresses dry skin conditions and skin redness by interacting with the skin microbiome.

Nurturing Beauty from Within: Unveiling the Thriving Demand for Nutricosmetics

The ageing population, which spends billions of dollars every year to retain a young appearance and improve overall well-being, is one of the factors which are driving the nutricosmetic market.

Consumers are more open to the concept of beauty from within as they become more aware of the link between diet and health, including physical attractiveness. Research and development of active nutritional ingredients for skin health. Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements that can be combined with topical skin care products and aesthetic procedures to support healthy skin.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating globally in the market are focusing on expansion, development, and new product launches in order to expand their business globally.

Key Companies Profiled

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG ADR

Suntory Beverage & Food Company

Reckitt Benckiser Company

Herbalife Nutrition

Shiseido Company

Koninklijke DSM NV

Otsuka Holdings Company

How can Nutricosmetics Manufacturers expand in the Market?

Strategies for Nutricosmetics Manufacturers to Expand in the Market

Develop personalized nutricosmetics formulations to cater to individual customer needs.

Embrace sustainability by sourcing eco-friendly ingredients and implementing environmentally conscious practices.

Collaborate with beauty professionals to gain credibility and tap into their networks.

Leverage digital health platforms to integrate nutricosmetics with wellness tracking and recommendations.

Expand into emerging markets with rising disposable incomes and beauty awareness.



Global Nutricosmetics Market by Category

By Product Type:

Beauty Berages/ Drinks

Supplements

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

By Primary Function:

Skin Care

Sun Care

Anti-Aging

Radiance & Glow

Anti-acne/pimple

Hair & Nail Care

Weight Management

Multi-Functional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



About the Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analysing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

