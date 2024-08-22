WALGREENS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. - WBA

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 10, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NasdaqGS: WBA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 12, 2023 to June 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



Get Help

Walgreens investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-wba-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Walgreens and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 27, 2024, the Company released its 3Q2024 financial results that were well below expectations and reduced its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, due in part to the “significant challenges in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy business stemming from a worse-than-expected consumer environment and challenging pharmacy industry trends.”

On this news, the price of Walgreens’s shares fell over 22%, from a closing price of $15.66 per share on June 26, 2024 to $12.19 per share on June 27, 2024.

The case is Bhaila v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., No. 24-cv-05907.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.