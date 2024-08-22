22nd August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|21st August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,694
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|713.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|719.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|716.5638
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|716.5638
|1,694
|713.00
|719.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|21 August 2024 08:10:00
|10
|713.00
|XLON
|00293799741TRLO1
|21 August 2024 08:10:00
|106
|713.00
|XLON
|00293799742TRLO1
|21 August 2024 08:52:54
|27
|713.00
|XLON
|00293822157TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:24:27
|23
|713.00
|XLON
|00293898326TRLO1
|21 August 2024 15:52:17
|91
|714.00
|XLON
|00293902112TRLO1
|21 August 2024 15:52:17
|23
|714.00
|XLON
|00293902113TRLO1
|21 August 2024 15:15:44
|112
|715.00
|XLON
|00293900363TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:38:32
|114
|716.00
|XLON
|00293898953TRLO1
|21 August 2024 15:00:09
|97
|716.00
|XLON
|00293899733TRLO1
|21 August 2024 15:00:09
|18
|716.00
|XLON
|00293899734TRLO1
|21 August 2024 15:04:48
|110
|716.00
|XLON
|00293899947TRLO1
|21 August 2024 16:06:15
|114
|716.00
|XLON
|00293902757TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:34:25
|117
|717.00
|XLON
|00293898783TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:34:25
|104
|717.00
|XLON
|00293898784TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:34:25
|83
|717.00
|XLON
|00293898785TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:34:29
|73
|717.00
|XLON
|00293898789TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:27:41
|8
|719.00
|XLON
|00293898433TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:34:25
|348
|719.00
|XLON
|00293898781TRLO1
|21 August 2024 14:34:25
|116
|719.00
|XLON
|00293898782TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970