Childcare Management Software Market to Reach $416.7 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Childcare Management Software Market by Solution (Parents Engagement & Communication Management, Time & Activity Management, Students Attendance Tracking, Child Care Payment, Accounting & Recordkeeping, Pandemic Protocol Management, Childcare Security, Nutrition & Meal Planning Management and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and End User (Education Providers, Drop-in Daycare Providers and Parents): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the childcare management software market was valued at $190.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $416.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global childcare management software market is experiencing growth due to advancements in technology, regulatory compliance, and increased focus on child safety and security. However, high initial costs hinder market growth to some extent.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $190.3 Million Market Size in 2032 $416.7 Million CAGR 8.9% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Solution, Deployment, End-user, and Region Drivers Advancements in Technology Regulatory Compliance Increased Focus on Child Safety and Security Opportunities Integration with Emerging Technologies Government Support and Funding Restraint High Initial Costs

Segment Highlights

The parents' engagement & communication management segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period

By solution, the nutrition & meal planning management segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to the growing focus on children's health and nutrition the childcare providers are increasingly adopting software solutions that help them manage meal planning, track dietary requirements, and ensure children receive balanced and nutritious meals, which is driving the segment growth. However, the parents' engagement & communication management segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increase in integration of childcare software with social media tools, which allows childcare centers to easily connect and communicate with parents through the software.

The on-premises segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period

By deployment, the cloud-based segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to growth in preference among childcare providers for cloud-based solutions, which offer scalability, accessibility, real-time data management, and remote access. However, the on-premises segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the data security concerns and the need for greater control over sensitive information. Many childcare providers prefer on-premises solutions to ensure compliance with privacy regulations and to maintain direct oversight of their software infrastructure, which is driving the demand in this segment.

The education providers segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period

By end-user, the drop-in daycare providers segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to the flexible and efficient management solutions the childcare management software helps to streamline operations, manage scheduling, track attendance, and communicate with parents effectively. This efficiency is important for drop-in daycare providers who handle varying numbers of children daily, ensuring smooth and organized services. However, the education providers segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing adoption of digital tools for enhanced learning experiences

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

North America leads the market share in 2023, owing to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies and a high demand for efficient childcare solutions. The region's robust infrastructure, coupled with strong investments in early childhood education, drive the market. In addition, regulatory requirements for childcare facilities further propel the adoption of management software to ensure compliance and quality care.

Major Industry Players: -

Procare Software LLC

Orgamation Technologies

Vanco Companies

AIS Software

Hi Mama Inc.

EZChildTrack

Illumine Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Jackrabbit Technologies Inc.

SmartcareOS LLC

SofterWare Inc.

Ladder Software

Kwiksol Corporation

Bloomz Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global childcare management software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In January 2021, Vanco, a leading provider of technology and payment solutions for the education, faith-based, and nonprofit sectors, announced its acquisition of Smartcare, a rapidly growing provider of software for childcare centers.

In April 2023, Brightwheel, the leading all-in-one early education platform, announced its acquisition of Experience Early Learning, a nationally recognized brand that produces a comprehensive research-based early education curriculum and assessment system. This acquisition enables Brightwheel to merge the best of physical and digital learning tools, advancing its mission to deliver high-quality early education for every child.

