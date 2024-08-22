Interim Report Q2 2024

| Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 15/2024

Key Business Lines sustaining momentum in Q2

The development in Q2 2024 reflects a strong momentum in the majority of our business with particular strong performance in our largest area, Cloud ERP, representing 75% of our operations. Overall, the revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 was in line with expectations. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 7%. Our unconditional focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to a streamlining and performance exercise in Q2 2024 with full effect in Q4 2024. We maintain our 2024 full-year financial expectations.

“We delivered a strong revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 driven by solid development in our core ERP business. However, our relentless focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to necessary streamlining of the organization during the quarter,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

Q2 2024 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 427m. 8% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 30m compared to DKK 18m in Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA margin was 7.0% compared to 4.6% in Q2 2023.
  • Efficiency of 63% in Q2 2024 compared to 66% in Q2 2023.

YTD 2024 highlights

  • Revenue growth of 12%, amounting to DKK 871m. 10% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency.
  • EBITDA amounted to DKK 85m (DKK 65m adjusted for the M3CS legal case in Q1 2024), compared to DKK 57m H1 2023.
  • EBITDA margin was 9.8% compared to 7.3% in H1 2023. Adjusted for the M3CS case in Q1 2024, EBITDA margin was 7.5%.
  • Efficiency of 63% in H1 2024 compared to 65% in H1 2023.

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000Q2 2024Q2 2023∆%YTD 2024YTD 2023∆%
       
Dynamics224,026191,26117%454,062387,64017%
M381,93574,71710%175,010155,31313%
Digital Commerce45,10850,203-10%98,487108,883-10%
Data & AI22,10518,71918%40,81238,0857%
CXE23,77515,85350%43,20231,45537%
Security7,92612,301-36%15,89312,30129%
Other Local Business5,4867,438-26%11,73513,693-14%
Total sale of services410,361370,49211%839,201747,37012%
       
Total sale of products 16,53819,980-17%31,93733,602-5%
       
Total net revenue426,899390,4729%871,138780,97212%


Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000Q2 2024Q2 2023∆%YTD 2024YTD 2023∆%
       
Sweden133,849147,730-9%281,795293,594-4%
Denmark106,91783,63628%215,234164,08631%
Norway60,61357,3386%126,728129,146-2%
UK77,46154,03743%152,99499,74353%
US20,24219,3395%39,79741,359-4%
Other10,1447,43836%20,24817,49716%
GDC1,13597417%2,4051,94524%
Total sale of services410,361370,49211%839,201747,37012%
       
Total sale of products 16,53819,980-17%31,93733,602-5%
       
Total net revenue426,899390,4729%871,138780,97212%


Outlook 2024 maintained
Based on the development in the first half of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:

  • Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth
  • EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%


Live webcast and conference call on 22 August 2024
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 22 August 2024 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online registration to the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeaffc0f600a74f4e9c64fb4262b99bf0


Live presentation on 23 August 2024
H C Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q2 2024 results on 23 August 2024 at 13:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link: https://www.inderes.dk/videos/columbus-presentation-of-interim-report-q2-2024

A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.


For further information, please contact:

  • Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

About Columbus 
Columbus is a global digital consultancy specialized in solving complex challenges for customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, food & beverage, and life science industries. With over 1,600 digital advisors in more than ten countries, we deliver business-critical solutions in areas such as CloudERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and ESG. With headquarters in Denmark and presence worldwide, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.


Attachment


Attachments

Interim Report Q2 2024