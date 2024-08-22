Oncolytic Virus Therapy Research Report 2024-2030: Market Poised for Expansion Across Multiple Cancer Types, Including Melanoma and Ovarian Cancer

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oncolytic virus therapy market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global oncolytic virus therapy market looks promising with opportunities in the breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer markets. The major drivers for this market are growing rates of cancer among people worldwide, increasing awareness campaign to support immunotherapy, and rising advanced or treatment-resistant cancers.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies oncolytic virus therapy companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Key Questions Answered



Q1. What is the growth forecast for oncolytic virus therapy market?

Q2. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the oncolytic virus therapy market?

Q3. What are the major segments for oncolytic virus therapy market?

Q4. Who are the key oncolytic virus therapy market companies?

Answer: Some of the key oncolytic virus therapy companies are as follows:

Amunbio

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

BioInvent International

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Calidi Biotherapeutics

Candel Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Elicera Therapeutics

EpicentRx

Q5. Which oncolytic virus therapy market segment will be the largest in future?

Q6. In oncolytic virus therapy market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, the publisher provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

Report Highlights

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Insights

Genetically engineered oncolytic virus is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Breast cancer is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Virus Type

3.3.1: Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

3.3.2: Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

3.4: Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Application

3.4.1: Breast Cancer

3.4.2: Lung Cancer

3.4.3: Melanoma

3.4.4: Ovarian Cancer

3.4.5: Prostate Cancer

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by End Use

3.5.1: Cancer Research Institutes

3.5.2: Hospitals

3.5.3: Specialty Clinics

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Region

4.2: North American Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

4.2.1: North American Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Virus Type: Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses and Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

4.2.2: North American Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others

4.3: European Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

4.3.1: European Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Virus Type: Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses and Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

4.3.2: European Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others

4.4: APAC Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

4.4.1: APAC Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Virus Type: Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses and Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

4.4.2: APAC Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others

4.5: ROW Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

4.5.1: ROW Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Virus Type: Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses and Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

4.5.2: ROW Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Application: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Virus Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Amunbio

7.2: Astellas Pharma

7.3: AstraZeneca

7.4: BioInvent International

7.5: Boehringer Ingelheim International

7.6: Calidi Biotherapeutics

7.7: Candel Therapeutics

7.8: Daiichi Sankyo Company

7.9: Elicera Therapeutics

7.10: EpicentRx

