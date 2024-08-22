Fabrication Gold Industry Report 2024: Markets Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring AngloGold Ashanti, Newmont Mining, Kinross Gold, Barrick Gold, and Goldcorp

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fabrication Gold Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fabrication gold market is expected to reach an estimated $184.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global fabrication gold market looks promising with opportunities in the jewelry, official, coins, and electronics markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income and rising demand of gold for long-term investment.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fabrication gold companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

FAQ



Q1. What is the fabrication gold market size?

Answer: The global fabrication gold market is expected to reach an estimated $184.06 billion by 2030.



Q2. What is the growth forecast for fabrication gold market?

Answer: The global fabrication gold market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030.



Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fabrication gold market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income and rising demand of gold for long-term investment.



Q4. What are the major segments for fabrication gold market?

Answer: The future of the fabrication gold market looks promising with opportunities in the jewelry, official, coins, and electronics markets.



Q5. Who are the key fabrication gold market companies?

Answer: Some of the key fabrication gold companies are as follows:

AngloGold Ashanti

Newmont Mining

Kinross Gold

Barrick Gold

Goldcorp

Q6. Which fabrication gold market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The report forecasts that scrap supply is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.



Q7. In fabrication gold market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to large population, rapid economic growth, and increasing disposable income in the region.



Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, the publisherl provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



Fabrication Gold Market Insights

Scrap supply is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Jewelry will remain the largest segment as it holds a cultural significance and emotional value and is considered as a good investment option.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to large population, rapid economic growth, and increasing disposable income in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Fabrication Gold Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Fabrication Gold Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Fabrication Gold Market by Material

3.3.1: Mine Production

3.3.2: Scrap Supply

3.4: Global Fabrication Gold Market by Application

3.4.1: Jewelry

3.4.2: Official Coins

3.4.3: Electronics

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Fabrication Gold Market by Region

4.2: North American Fabrication Gold Market

4.2.1: North American Fabrication Gold Market by Material: Mine Production and Scrap Supply

4.2.2: North American Fabrication Gold Market by Application: Jewelry, Official Coins, Electronics, and Others

4.3: European Fabrication Gold Market

4.3.1: European Fabrication Gold Market by Material: Mine Production and Scrap Supply

4.3.2: European Fabrication Gold Market by Application: Jewelry, Official Coins, Electronics, and Others

4.4: APAC Fabrication Gold Market

4.4.1: APAC Fabrication Gold Market by Material: Mine Production and Scrap Supply

4.4.2: APAC Fabrication Gold Market by Application: Jewelry, Official Coins, Electronics, and Others

4.5: ROW Fabrication Gold Market

4.5.1: ROW Fabrication Gold Market by Material: Mine Production and Scrap Supply

4.5.2: ROW Fabrication Gold Market by Application: Jewelry, Official Coins, Electronics, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fabrication Gold Market by Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fabrication Gold Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Fabrication Gold Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Fabrication Gold Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Fabrication Gold Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Fabrication Gold Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AngloGold Ashanti

7.2: Newmont Mining

7.3: Kinross Gold

7.4: Barrick Gold

7.5: Goldcorp

