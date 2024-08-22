LNG Industry Research Report 2024: Decarbonization and the Emergence of Carbon-Neutral LNG - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2019-2029

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global LNG Market was valued at USD 131.16 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.67% through 2029

Natural gas, including LNG, offers economic advantages due to its competitive pricing and stable supply. Its environmental benefits, such as reduced CO2 emissions, sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, and nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions, make it an attractive choice for industries, power generation, and residential heating, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations.







Decarbonization and the Emergence of Carbon-Neutral LNG



One prominent trend in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is the growing emphasis on decarbonization and the development of carbon-neutral LNG. As the world intensifies its efforts to combat climate change, the LNG industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint and align with global emission reduction goals.



Carbon-neutral LNG, also known as green LNG or blue LNG, is produced with significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional LNG. Two main approaches are driving the emergence of carbon-neutral LNG:



Blue LNG:



This involves capturing and storing or utilizing the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated during the LNG production process. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology is used to capture CO2 emissions at the source, preventing their release into the atmosphere. Some LNG projects are also exploring carbon utilization techniques, where CO2 emissions are repurposed for industrial processes or to enhance oil recovery.



Green LNG:



This type of LNG is produced using renewable energy sources to power the liquefaction process. Green LNG projects aim to minimize the emissions associated with LNG production by relying on clean energy inputs, such as solar or wind power. This approach is aligned with the broader trend of using renewable energy for various industrial processes.



These developments in the LNG industry are driven by both market forces and government regulations. Buyers of LNG, especially in Europe and Asia, are increasingly demanding cleaner and more sustainable energy sources to meet their environmental targets. As a result, LNG producers are investing in carbon-reduction technologies and renewable energy solutions to meet this demand.



In addition, regulatory bodies and international agreements, such as the Paris Agreement, are putting pressure on the energy sector to reduce emissions. As a result, governments and policymakers in various countries are incentivizing or mandating the use of carbon-neutral LNG, providing further impetus for the industry to adopt these practices.



The emergence of carbon-neutral LNG is a significant trend in the global LNG market, reflecting the industry's commitment to sustainability and its alignment with global decarbonization goals. This trend is expected to continue to gain momentum as technology advances and environmental regulations become more stringent.



LNG as a Transportation Fuel



Another noteworthy trend in the global LNG market is the increasing use of LNG as a transportation fuel. LNG is gaining popularity as a cleaner and cost-effective alternative to traditional fuels, especially in the shipping and heavy-duty transport sectors.



Maritime Sector:



LNG is becoming a favored fuel for the maritime industry, driven by stricter environmental regulations aimed at reducing emissions from shipping. LNG-powered vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers, and ferries, are being developed and deployed worldwide. LNG not only reduces sulfur and particulate matter emissions but also offers a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional marine fuels. The International Maritime Organization's (IMO) sulfur cap regulations, which came into effect in 2020, have accelerated the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel.



Heavy-Duty Transport:



In the road transportation sector, LNG is being increasingly used in long-haul trucking and commercial fleets. Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) powered by LNG are considered an eco-friendly alternative to diesel, with lower emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. They also offer a cost advantage, as LNG prices are often more stable and competitive than diesel. In regions with abundant natural gas resources, the development of LNG refueling infrastructure is expanding to support the growth of NGVs.



The trend of using LNG as a transportation fuel is gaining momentum for several reasons. First, the environmental benefits, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved air quality, align with global efforts to combat climate change and air pollution. Second, the availability and affordability of LNG are making it a compelling choice for transportation applications. Third, advancements in LNG fueling infrastructure, including small-scale liquefaction plants and refueling stations, are making it more accessible for both land and maritime transport.



While challenges remain, such as the need for a more extensive refueling network and concerns about methane leakage, the trend of using LNG in transportation is expected to persist and expand, further contributing to the growth of the global LNG market. It represents a practical and immediate step toward achieving cleaner transportation solutions in line with sustainability goals.

