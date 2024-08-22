Huize Partners with CPIC P&C to Launch “Little Scholar” – A Customized Student Accident Insurance Product

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced that it has partnered with China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd. (“CPIC P&C”) to launch “Little Scholar”, a customized student accident insurance product. This product is designed to provide parents with comprehensive coverage for their children, aged 3 to 25, spanning from kindergarten to graduate school. “Little Scholar” offers up to RMB500,000 in protection for both accidents and illnesses, ensuring peace of mind for families as their children embark on the new school year.



“Little Scholar” features three differentiated offerings: i) comprehensive coverage beyond school grounds, protecting against both accidents and illnesses through four customizable plans, ensuring the flexibility needed to meet the diverse needs and financial situations of families. This coverage also extends to major illnesses, covering up to 100 types of critical illnesses for a maximum coverage of RMB60,000; ii) favorable deductibles and reimbursement rates, offering higher reimbursement due to accidents or illnesses. Daily hospitalization allowances are also included, making the policy more flexible and accessible than similar products; and iii) additional benefits including ambulance fee coverage with up to RMB3,000 reimbursed for emergency services, special subsidies of RMB5,000 for accidental fractures, and liability coverage for guardians, providing up to RMB30,000 in protection for cases where a child unintentionally causes injury or property damage to a third party.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “As the new school year begins, safeguarding our children’s well-being becomes paramount and remains at the core of every parent’s concerns. According to the China Insurance Industry Accident Experience Rate Table (2021), the overall accident rate for students aged 3 to 25 is around 3%. In response to the needs of today’s parents and driven by our unwavering commitment to the health and safety of students, we are proud to introduce ‘Little Scholar’. This customized product combines our innovative digital approach with CPIC P&C’s extensive industry experience to deliver unparalleled value and protection to our customers. Thoughtfully designed, ‘Little Scholar’ expands coverage to include critical illnesses and extends liability protection for guardians. Additionally, it tailors premiums to align with the varying risk levels of different age groups to ensure the most affordable and effective protection for the younger generation. ‘Little Scholar’ is a testament to our commitment to creating a safer, brighter future for the next generation.”

About China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.

China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd. ("CPIC P&C") is a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Limited, providing a wide range of property and casualty insurance products and services. As one of the leading P&C insurers in China, CPIC P&C operates nationwide with a network of 40 branches and over 3,100 sub-branches and a dedicated shipping insurance center. In 2023, CPIC P&C achieved original premium income of RMB188.34 billion, up 11.4% year-on-year, and generated insurance service revenue of RMB177.13 billion, up 11.8% year-on-year.

For more information, please visit https://property.cpic.com.cn/.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/huize-holding-limited), Twitter (https://twitter.com/huizeholding) and Webull (https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-huiz).

