US Youth and Social Media Trends Report 2024: How Kids and Teens Use Platforms From TikTok to Snapchat to YouTube

Popularity among young people is now both a strength and a liability for the social platforms. This year, marketers will have to navigate a complex web of negative consumer perceptions, changing platform restrictions, and budding legislation that could impact how kids and teens use social media.

Key Question: How are young people using social media, and what does the growing scrutiny from consumers and lawmakers mean for marketers?

Key Stat: Roughly half of US teens ages 13 to 17 use TikTok (49%) and YouTube (54%) at least several times daily, per an October 2023 survey from Pew Research Center.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

2024 will be a pivotal year for youth safety on social media

Social media is a core part of young people's lives

Among kids, YouTube trumps all platforms

Teen social media usage is more fragmented

What are the implications for marketers and the platforms?

Frequency With Which US Teens Use Select Social Media Platforms, Oct 2023 (% of respondents in each group)

Reasons Why US Teens Use Social Media, by Daily Time Spent on Social Media, July 2023 (% of respondents)

Platforms/Channels on Which US Children Recall Seeing Commercials Recently, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

US Social Media and Digital Video Platform Users Under Age 11, 2024 (millions)

US Teens' Favorite Social Media Platform, Fall 2021-Fall 2023 (% of respondents)

Weekly Usage of TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram by US Teens, 2022 & 2023 (% of respondents)

