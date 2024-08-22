US Fashion Ecommerce Report 2024: Third-party Online Retailers are the Most Popular Channel for Buying New Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Fashion Ecommerce 2024: How the Path to Purchase Is Shifting Across the Biggest Category in Online Retail" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The apparel, footwear, and accessories categories are expected to maintain solid growth in 2024 and accelerate next year. But in the fickle and highly competitive fashion industry, the fortunes of individual players rise and fall across the board, from luxury to fast fashion. A proprietary survey of 1,447 US consumers highlights how the path to purchase is evolving and breaks down the most influential channels for reaching and converting fashion shoppers.

Key Question: How are the roles of physical stores and digital channels evolving along the fashion consumer's journey?

Key Stat: Browsing in-store led 38.5% of clothing buyers to discover new brands or products that they went on to buy, and brand websites and apps weren't far behind.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Apparel, footwear, and accessories will be one of retail's most resilient categories in 2024

Even when times are tough, most consumers continue to shop for clothes

Physical stores have more influence than any single digital channel in driving fashion discovery

Third-party online retailers are the most popular channel for buying new apparel, footwear, and accessories

Cost plays a leading role in consideration for new fashion purchases

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts in This Report

Stores Are the Single Most Influential Channel for Discovering Clothing Brands or Products

US Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Retail Ecommerce Sales, 2024-2028 (billions, % change, and % of category retail sales)

Apparel Fuels the Rise in Ecommerce Penetration for Overall Fashion

Ecommerce Sales of Mens Clothing Will Grow by More Than 56% Between 2024 and 2028

More Shoppers Reported Making Fashion Purchases In-Store Than Online

Top 10 Product Categories US Digital Buyers Purchased Digitally in the Past Month, Dec 2022-Dec 2023 (% of respondents)

The Gap Between In-Store and Online Is Narrower for New Fashion Brand or Product Purchases

Gen Z and Millenial Shoppers Are the Most Active Fashion Consumers Both In-Store and Online

Digital Channels Drive More Fashion Discovery Among Millennials Than Stores Do

Younger Fashion Buyers Are More Likely to Buy on Brand-Owned Channels

US Amazon Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Retail Ecommerce Sales, 2021-2025 (billions, % change, and % of category ecommerce sales)

Site Look and Feel Matters Most to Online Fashion Shoppers

Discounts and Pricing Have the Greatest Sway Over Decisions to Purchase Clothing

Expected Change in Marketing Spending in 2024* According to Fashion Executives Worldwide, by Type, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

