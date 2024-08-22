Canada Social Media Influencers Insights Report 2024: How Creator Partnerships Are Making Their Way Into Social Media Marketing

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Social Media Influencers: How Creator Partnerships Are Making Their Way Into Social Media Marketing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Influencer marketing is becoming a fixture in social media budgets in Canada as influencers gain loyal - and highly engaged - followings. Younger consumers like Gen Zers are particularly engaged, and platforms like Instagram and TikTok cater to creator content and are adept at surfacing compelling influencers.

Key Question: How many social media users in Canada follow influencers?

Key Stat: 68% of internet users in Canada find influencer content credible on social media.

Influencers are making their way into marketing budgets

Trust in social media is lower in Canada than in the US

There's a 'Big Three' for social media influencers

