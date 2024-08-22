Aéropostale Unveils New Back-to-School Collection

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aéropostale is excited to announce their new back-to-school collection, designed to embody the effortless cool of today’s youth. Featuring a range of comfortable and stylish pieces, the collection empowers teens to express their individuality while feeling confident in their own skin.



This season, Aero is all about low-rise, baggy jeans for women , offering a trendy yet comfortable look. They’re soft, laidback and for eco-conscious consumers, are available in Aero Impact denim - made with 100% recycled cotton. If you need extended sizes, Aero offers women’s jeans in sizes 000-18 in stores & up to size 20 online!

For men, the focus is on relaxed-fit straight jeans that provide both style and ease of movement. Their Athletic fit options now offer more room in the hip and thigh for all-day comfort.

In addition to these core pieces, Aero is also launching a fresh lineup of graphic tees, featuring everything from playful coquette designs for women to music and pop culture-inspired styles for men.

To complete your back-to-school shopping haul, Aero introduces its ultra-soft, unisex Aero Essentials hoodie and sweatpants set, perfect for mixing, matching and lounging - and designed for all.

You can shop the new back-to-school collection and so much more at Aéropostale.com . And if you want to stay in the loop with outfit ideas and exclusive deals, be sure to follow them on their TikTok and Instagram pages.