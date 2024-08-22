BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Half and the Second Quarter of the Year 2024

Net income of $1.2 million and $500,000 in the first half and 2nd quarter of 2024, respectively

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2024.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "Revenues for the first half of year 2024 were lower by 16% than revenues in the comparable period last year.

The shortage of electronic components in 2022 prompted the defense sector customers of the Supply Chain division to increase their inventory, which contributed significantly to our revenue growth in 2023. As the component shortage eased in 2023, our defense customers began to reduce their inventory, leading to a dip in our revenues in the first half of 2024.

However, the third quarter of 2024 shows a resurgence in demand for electronic components by our defense customers. From the beginning of the third quarter through August 15, our Supply Chain division has received orders amounting to $5.4 million, a promising sign compared to the total orders of $14 million in the entire first half of 2024.

Our gross profit margin increased to 24.1% in the first half of 2024 from 21.5% in the same period last year.

Furthermore, our operating and financial expenses decreased by $300,000 to $3.5 million, compared to $3.8 million in the same period last year. As a result, our net income for the first half of 2024 remained steady at $1.2 million, the same as in 2023.

We, therefore, maintain our outlook for 2024, with projected revenues of $46 million, up from $44.2 million in 2023, and a net income increase to $2.2 million from $2 million in 2023."

Ziv Dekel, BOS Chairman, added, "The resiliency shown in our financial performance in the first half of the year, is primarily the result of our continued implementation of significant steps to strengthen capabilities, improve activity and tighten the organizational structure.

The diligent and persistent continuation of our improvement processes, are the basis for our optimistic outlook for the second half of 2024.”

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations and the conflict with Iran, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands

 


Six months ended
June 30,


Three months ended
June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024



2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

   







Revenues

 

$

19,734

  

$

23,478

  

$

8,447

  

$

11,336

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

14,976

   

18,409

   

6,249

   

8,931

 

Gross profit

 

 

4,758

   

5,069

   

2,198

   

2,405

 

 

 

     



  



Operating costs and expenses:

 

     



  



Research and development

 

 

84

   

78

   

40

   

37

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,213

   

2,470

   

1,051

   

1,224

 

General and administrative

 

 

956

   

912

   

448

   

437

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

3,253

   

3,460

   

1,539

   

1,698

 

 

 

     



  



Operating income

 

 

1,505

   

1,609

   

659

   

707

 

Financial expenses, net

 

 

(262

)

  

(343

)

  

(157

)

  

(98

)

Income before taxes on income

  

1,243

   

1,266

   

502

   

609

 

Taxes on income

  

1

   

-

   

1

   

-

 

Net income

 

$

1,242

  

$

1,266

  

$

501

  

$

609

 

 

      



  



Basic and diluted net income per share

 

$

0.22

  

$

0.22

  

$

0.09

  

$

0.11

 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share

  

5,748

   

5,707

   

5,748

   

5,712


Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share

  

5,833

   

5,767

   

5,837

   

5,847


 

      



    

Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023

  

5,748

   

5,741

   

5,748

   

5,741



 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

June 30,
2024

  

December 31,
2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

ASSETS

 

  

 

 

  

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,358

 

$

2,344

Restricted bank deposits

 

 

193

  

217

Trade receivables

 

 

10,710

  

12,424

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

 

 

1,405

 

 

963

Inventories

 

 

6,847

 

 

6,070

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

21,513

 

 

22,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS

 

 

204

  

196

 

 

    

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

 

 

3,334

  

3,268

 

 

    

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET

 

 

885

  

1,026

 

 

    

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

 

 

983

  

1,078

 

 

    

GOODWILL

 

 

4,895

  

4,895

 

 

   

Total assets

 

$

31,814

 

$

32,481



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

June 30,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

 

   

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

   

 

 

   

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

   

Current maturities of long term loans

 

$

160

 

$

170

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

191

  

235

Trade payables

 

 

6,203

  

7,710

Employees and payroll accruals

 

 

1,083

  

980

Deferred revenues

 

 

565

  

600

Advances net of inventory in process

 

 

394

  

137

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

656

  

1,072

 

 

   

Total current liabilities

 

 

9,252

  

10,904

 

 

   

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

 

   

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

 

 

1,030

  

1,150

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

639

  

759

Long term deferred revenues

 

 

295

  

339

Accrued severance pay

 

 

474

  

490

 

 

   

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

2,438

  

2,738

 

 

   

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

20,124

  

18,839

 

 

   

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

31,814

 

$

32,481




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

       

Operating income

 

$

1,505

 

$

1,609

 

$

659

 

$

707

Add:

 

       

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

95

  

73

  

47

  

47

Stock-based compensation

 

 

42

  

49

  

21

  

24

Depreciation

 

 

179

  

165

  

90

  

85

EBITDA

 

$

1,821

 

$

1,896

 

$

817

 

$

863




SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues $6,662 $12,687 $401  $(16) $19,734 

Gross profit

  

1,620

  

2,988

  

150

   

-

   

4,758

 

Allocated operating expenses

  

1,103

  

1,683

  

122

   

-

   

2,908

 

Unallocated operating expenses*

  

-

  

-

  

-

     

345

 

Income from operations

 

$

517

 

$

1,305

 

$

28

   

-

   

1,505

 

Financial expenses and tax on income

          

(263

)

Net income

         

$

1,242

 

 

         

 

 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

6,948

 

$

15,351

 

$

1,257

  

$

(78

)

 

$

23,478

 

Gross profit

  

1,796

  

3,253

  

20

   

-

   

5,069

 

Allocated operating expenses

  

1,097

  

1,859

  

130

   

-

   

3,086

 

Unallocated operating expenses*

  

-

  

-

  

-

     

374

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

699

 

$

1,394

 

$

(110

)

  

-

   

1,609

 

Financial expenses and tax on income

          

(343

)

Net income

         

$

1,266

 

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues $2,979 $5,330 $152  $(14) $8,447 

Gross profit

 

 

629

  

1,503

  

66

   

-

   

2,198

 

Allocated operating expenses

 

 

538

  

774

  

60

   

-

   

1,372

 

Unallocated operating expenses*

 

       

-

   

167

 

Income from operations

 

$

91

 

$

729

 

$

6

   

-

   

659

 

Financial expenses and tax on income

 

         

(158

)

Net income

 

        

$

501

 
           

 

 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

2,931

 

$

7,863

 

$

557

  

$

(15

)

 

$

11,336

 

Gross profit

 

 

689

  

1,668

  

48

   

-

   

2,405

 

Allocated operating expenses

 

 

524

  

931

  

55

   

-

   

1,510

 

Unallocated operating expenses*

 

       

-

   

188

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

165

 

$

737

 

$

(7

)

  

-

   

707

 

Financial expenses and tax on income

 

         

(98

)

Net income


        

$

609

 


* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

 

            











        

            

            
