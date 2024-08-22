Brink’s Announces Josh Teteak as Brinks Business System Leader

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions (DRS), and ATM managed services (AMS), today announced that Joshua Teteak will be appointed executive vice president, Brink’s Business System, effective August 26. Teteak will succeed Jamal Powell who has been appointed executive vice president and vice president, Brink’s Global Services for the United States. Teteak will join the executive leadership team and report to Mark Eubanks, president and chief executive officer.



Teteak will join Brink’s from GE Healthcare where he served as global head of integrated supply chain. Prior to GE Healthcare, he served in leadership roles at BlueLinx Corporation and Eaton Corporation.

“Josh’s proven track record of driving growth and organizational performance across large, distributed businesses will be an immense benefit to Brinks as we continue our transformation,” said Brink’s president and chief executive officer Mark Eubanks. “His extensive experience in lean and continuous improvement will help us optimize safety, quality, delivery, and cost productivity as we standardize global processes and drive consistency throughout the business.”

“I’m excited to be joining Brink’s with its proud history and leadership in securing commerce around the world,” said Teteak. “It’s a perfect time to join the company and I look forward to working with this incredible leadership team to build upon and scale our operational excellence model across the enterprise."

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Media Relations

469.549.6555