Owl Cyber Defense Partners with GME to Strengthen AUKUS Cyber Security in APAC

Columbia, MD, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to fortify cyber security across the Asia-Pacific region, U.S.-based Owl Cyber Defense has partnered with Australian-owned GME, becoming the official distributor and support services provider for Owl’s advanced cyber security products in the Defense, Government, and Commercial sectors. This collaboration will deliver Owl's state-of-the-art solutions to both Australian and broader APAC markets, ensuring robust local support and reinforcing Owl’s U.S.-based manufacturing supply chain.

This partnership exemplifies the achievement of AUKUS Pillar 2 industrial objectives through U.S.-Australian collaboration, bringing cutting-edge cyber systems to the Australian Defense Force (ADF). By integrating GME’s deep understanding of Australian Defense networking needs with Owl Cyber Defense’s industry-leading technologies, the alliance provides elite security solutions that meet the stringent requirements of safe connection and collaboration between partner nation coalition and joint operations networks.

“Owl Cyber Defense has been a global leader and trusted partner in cyber security for 25 years, safeguarding the world’s most critical networks,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense. “Expanding our sales and servicing capabilities within Australia is key to our ongoing contribution to AUKUS nation network security. GME’s technical expertise and secure electronic manufacturing capabilities ensure that we can meet the needs of our Australian customers.”

Owl’s suite of solutions include Common Criteria certified and U.S. Government accredited, ‘Raise The Bar’ compliant appliances which are essential to the safe connection and collaboration between partner nation coalition and joint operations networks. This partnership ensures that Australian and APAC defense and commercial entities can access these top-tier cyber security solutions, backed by local expertise and manufacturing.

Chris Rule, GME’s General Manager - Defense Security and Resilience, emphasized the significance of this collaboration: “Realizing the Joint Force’s C4I Design, particularly defense’s aspirations for Warfighter Networks and Applications, requires best of breed security appliances, interoperable with our AUKUS partners. The GME/Owl partnership will deliver such capabilities cost effectively, and with timely, sustainable local support. Our partnership with Owl Cyber Defense further elevates GME’s defense and national security offer and reinforces our Board’s commitment to providing the ADF with advanced capabilities, supported locally. I’m confident this partnership will deliver state of the art cyber security options to defense, at a speed now accelerated by Government-driven changes to export licensing requirements between the US, Australia and the UK. GME and Owl are realizing AUKUS Pillar 2 industrial objectives now."

GME, with its 65-year history in providing reliable radio communications and emergency beacons for use at sea and on land, has made significant investments to extend its advanced engineering and manufacturing services to the Defense sector. The 2022 commissioning of a Defense-certified Zone 4 secure manufacturing capability positions GME as a key player in servicing Government and Defense Prime clients’ most sensitive requirements. Expanding into cyber security systems through this partnership with Owl Cyber Defense was a natural progression.

Together, GME and Owl Cyber Defense are poised to deliver unparalleled cyber security solutions, fortifying the defense capabilities of AUKUS nations and beyond.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defence has spent the last 25 years securing the world’s most sensitive networks with advanced, proven cross domain solutions, data diodes, and security services. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl is trusted by clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure to secure the network edge and enable controlled data transfers. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at owlcyberdefense.com/.

About GME

GME is 65 year old Australian-owned and Sydney-based engineering and manufacturing company specialising in electronics, telecommunications, SATCOM, antenna and radio frequency engineering. GME provides Zone 4 secure electronics manufacturing services to Government and Defence Primes for communications, C2, sensor and weapons systems products, and is Australia’s leading manufacture for Citizen Band, Marine and Commercial Radio, antenna, and SATCOM-based Emergency Beacons.

Learn more at gme.net.au/au/defence/

NOTE: All trademarks, trade names, product names, or logos mentioned or used are the property of their respective owners.