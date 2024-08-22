Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire Vertos Medical, Inc., expanding interventional pain management solutions

Portage, Michigan, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today a definitive agreement to acquire Vertos Medical Inc., a privately held company providing a minimally invasive solution for treating chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.

Lumbar spinal stenosis affects millions of people globally and is a leading cause of pain and disability. Patients today are seeking minimally invasive treatment options, valuing reduced recovery times and quicker returns to daily life. Vertos Medical’s mild® procedure provides a solution for pain relief and may improve mobility1,2 without the need for major surgery.

“We are committed to helping customers restore patients’ quality of life with interventional solutions to address chronic pain,” said Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker.

“This acquisition strengthens our minimally invasive pain management portfolio with differentiated treatments and expands our reach across ambulatory surgery centers.”

“Allowing patients to get back to what matters most to them is what matters most to us,” said Eric Wichems, Vertos Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “Stryker’s mission and focus on interventional solutions provides an opportunity to further improve patients' quality of life.”

This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Stryker and Vertos Medical Inc. will continue to operate as separate entities and proceed with business as usual until the transaction closes.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .

