Integer to Present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation at the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference, to be held Sept. 4 – 6, 2024, in Boston. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to present on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 2:15 pm EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .