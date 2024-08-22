CervoMed Featured in Fortune for Advances in the Treatment of Dementia with Lewy Bodies

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced its recent feature in Fortune magazine.

In the article, titled “ A New Hope for Dementia Treatment ”, CervoMed was recognized for its pioneering work in developing neflamapimod, a potentially transformative treatment for patients suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

“We are honored to be featured in Fortune and to have our contributions to DLB research and recent clinical trial results acknowledged on such a prominent platform,” said John Alam, MD, Chief Executive Officer of CervoMed. “DLB affects over 1.4 million people in the U.S. and despite the high prevalence, there are no treatments approved, leaving a critical gap in effective therapeutic options. The results from our Phase 2a AscenD-LB trial indicate that our lead product neflamapimod may not only slow cognitive and motor decline but also has the potential to partially restore cognitive and motor functions in DLB patients. We believe that neflamapimod offers the potential for groundbreaking progress in the treatment of DLB, and we look forward to sharing the topline results from our Phase 2b RewinD-LB study in December 2024.”

In addition to the Fortune article, Dr. Alam was recently interviewed on the Biotech 2050 podcast , where he provides an in-depth look at the scientific and strategic advancements being made at CervoMed and shares his vision for transforming the treatment landscape for dementia.

About the RewinD-LB Phase 2b Study in Dementia with Lewy Bodies

CervoMed’s ongoing Phase 2b study, RewinD-LB, is a randomized, 16-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating oral neflamapimod (40mg TID) in 159 patients with early-stage DLB. In early-stage DLB patients – who are estimated to comprise approximately 50% of the total diagnosed DLB patient population at any given time – the disease has not progressed to a point where the patient has significant neuronal loss in the hippocampus. Patients with advanced DLB – in whom there is significant, irreversible neuronal loss in the hippocampus and associated Alzheimer’s Disease co-pathology – as assessed by a blood biomarker (plasma ptau181), were excluded from the study. The primary endpoint in the study is change in the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes, and secondary endpoints include the Timed Up and Go test, a cognitive test battery, and the Clinician’s Global Impression of Change. The RewinD-LB study is funded by a $21.0 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging, which is being disbursed over the course of the study as costs are incurred. The study includes 43 sites (32 in the United States, 8 in the United Kingdom, and 3 in the Netherlands) and completed enrollment in June 2024, with topline data expected in December 2024. Patients completing the 16-week placebo-controlled study period will be able to continue in the study while receiving open label neflamapimod treatment for an additional 32 weeks. More information on the RewinD-LB study, including contact information on active clinical trial sites, is available at clinicaltrials.gov.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc. (the “Company”) is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with early-stage DLB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future of the Company, including, but not limited to, the therapeutic potential of neflamapimod and the anticipated timing and achievement of clinical and development milestones, including the completion and achievement of primary endpoints of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial and the Company’s announcement of topline data therefrom. Terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “seeks,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” “potential,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes (including the negative of these terms) may identify these forward-looking statements. Although there is believed to be reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s available cash resources and the availability of additional funds on acceptable terms; the results of the Company’s clinical trials, including RewinD-LB; the likelihood and timing of any regulatory approval of neflamapimod or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the future; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflicts; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 29, 2024, and other filings that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law.

