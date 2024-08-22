CISO Global Demonstrates Unparalleled Success with Edge at Black Hat USA & DEF CON for the Second Year Running

AI-Powered Security Solution Blocks Over 87,000 Hack Attempts in Just 6 Hours

Scottsdale, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CISO) an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, announces the continued success of its AI-powered CISO Edge security platform at the 2024 annual Black Hat USA and DEF CON 32 conferences in Las Vegas.

For the second consecutive year, Edge demonstrated its robust capabilities by successfully blocking over 87,000 unique attacks within a six-hour period. There were no successful breaches. This performance builds on last year's strong showing, where the solution prevented more than 127,000 hack attempts during the event.

As a key component of CISO Global's next-generation cybersecurity software suite, valued at over $50 million, Edge underwent rigorous testing by some of the world's most skilled cybersecurity professionals. The platform is designed to enhance both external security and internal network resilience, with a particular focus on combating ransomware threats.

Edge's real-time attack origin identification feature adds another layer of defense, improving the efficiency of remediation efforts. Over the past three years, the solution has been successfully deployed across various commercial and government networks, demonstrating its effectiveness against a range of ransomware variants, including LockBit, CL0P, and REvil.

David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global, commented on the platform's performance: "Edge plays a vital role in coordinating multiple security solutions to maximize defense against attacks. Its continued strong performance at Black Hat and DEF CON underscores the effectiveness of a well-implemented, comprehensive security strategy."

With these results, Edge continues to establish itself as a significant player in the cybersecurity landscape, reinforcing CISO Global's position in addressing evolving digital threats.

About CISO Global:

CISO Global is a premier cybersecurity firm specializing in comprehensive security solutions designed to protect organizations from a wide range of cyber threats. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to innovation, CISO Global delivers cutting-edge services and support to ensure the safety and integrity of its clients' digital assets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in the success of our AI-powered security platform, CISO Edge; our belief that Edge successfully blocked over 87,000 attacks with no effective breaches; our belief that CISO Global's cybersecurity software suite is valued at more than $50 million; our belief that Edge is designed to enhance external security and internal network resilience, including ransomware threats; our belief that Edge contains an origin identification feature which improves remediation efforts; our belief that Edge plays a vital role in coordinating security solutions to maximize defense against attacks; and our belief that Edge is significant in the cybersecurity landscape, reinforcing our position in addressing digital threats. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.