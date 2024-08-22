Share repurchase completing the programme

Nørresundby, 22 August 2024
Announcement no. 41/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement229,334 19,890,888
19 August 202450079.8539,925
20 August 202450081.7040,850
21 August 202450082.2141,105
Accumulated under the programme230,83486.7020,012,768
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares489,3625.78%of share capital

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 489,362 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.78% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,467,838 including treasury shares. With these transactions, the share buy-back programme is now completed.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

