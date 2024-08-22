Share repurchase completing the programme

Nørresundby, 22 August 2024
Announcement no. 41/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|229,334
|19,890,888
|19 August 2024
|500
|79.85
|39,925
|20 August 2024
|500
|81.70
|40,850
|21 August 2024
|500
|82.21
|41,105
|Accumulated under the programme
|230,834
|86.70
|20,012,768
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|489,362
|5.78%
|of share capital
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 489,362 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.78% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,467,838 including treasury shares. With these transactions, the share buy-back programme is now completed.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
