Dr. Elissa Lin Joins Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio is proud to welcome Dr. Elissa Lin, an experienced physician who treats all areas of GI while specializing in the management of GERD, dysphagia and chronic liver diseases.

A Harvard graduate, Dr. Lin received her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at New York University’s Langone Health and her fellowship at UCLA’s Division of Digestive Diseases in Los Angeles.

“Coming from a family of surgeons, I grew up with an innate interest in procedures,” says Dr. Lin. “Coupling this with a curiosity for food, nutrition and the digestive system, GI was an easy career choice. I explore all options with my patients so they have the best experience possible to dramatically improve their quality of life.”

Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Lin will work to provide the best patient care for San Antonio residents.

GCSA is at 18707 Hardy Oak, Suite 225, San Antonio, Texas, and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm (4pm on Fridays). Call 210-614-1234 or visit gastroconsa.com to schedule an appointment today.

